Amy’s Kitchen has proposed an Amy’s Drive Thru restaurant for Walnut Creek, marking what would be the Petaluma-based company’s fourth restaurant.

Further details about the project are pending. The news announced Wednesday comes on the heels of the food manufacturer's having begun site work on April 8 for its upcoming Amy’s Drive Thru in Corte Madera, slated to open next spring; and Amy’s imminent July 23 debut at San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 1.

“We are proposing to bring our next-level vegetarian fare to Walnut Creek with an Amy’s Drive Thru at the corner of 2nd Avenue and N. Main Street,” Dave Wolfgram, president of Amy’s Drive Thru Restaurants, said in the announcement.

Wolfgram added that while the majority of Amy’s customers dine in, the drive-through option is especially popular with young families, seniors and those with limited mobility.

Like its future drive-through restaurant in Corte Madera and its existing one in Rohnert Park, the proposed restaurant in Walnut Creek would be built sustainably with features that include the use of upcycled materials, a living roof, and solar panels, Wolfgram said. Amy’s also intends to pursue LEED certification for the building.

Amy’s, best known for its frozen foods, canned soups and chili, entered the restaurant business in 2015 when it opened Amy’s Drive Thru in Rohnert Park.

The 4,125-square-foot Amy’s Drive Thru in Corte Madera will include an approximately 2,500-square-foot outdoor-patio seating area, Wolfgram recently told the Business Journal. Amy’s 1,600-square-foot eatery at the airport will be its second restaurant and the first that isn’t also a drive-thru.

Amy’s Kitchen, launched in 1987, employs more than 2,400 people. The company makes more than 260 products — mostly organic — in the U.S., and continues to develop channels in over 23 international markets, according to the company. Its products are sold in retail outlets throughout the U.S. and abroad.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.