Santa Rosa-based AltaPacific Bank’s parent company AltaPacific Bancorp (ABNK) reported a 6.4% increase in first-quarter earnings from a year before.

The bank reported net income of $1.12 million, or 19 cents per diluted share at the end of March, up $67,000 from $1.05 million a year before and down from $1.405 million at the end of last year. Net interest income increased 9.9% over the year, to $4.87 million.

“The Company experienced solid growth and earnings performance during this past quarter,” CEO Charles O. Hall said in a statement with the financial report. “We continue to focus our efforts on strategic growth and expansion opportunities, particularly in the markets served by our new branches in Riverside and San Bernardino as well as our newly relocated branch in Glendora.”

The bank increased assets by 4.0% over 12 months, to $434.7 million. Gross loans increased 8.5% to $336.9 million, and deposits decreased 2.7% to $326.65 million.