Bill Burnett has joined Jim Murphy & Associates in Santa Rosa as an assistant project manager.

Burnett formerly worked for JMA as a journeyman carpenter from 2001-2005. Since then, he has gained additional experience at local construction companies working as a lead carpenter.

Burnett also has dual certifications in project management and construction management from Sonoma State University.

In addition, Danny Arrow has been promoted to project manager.

The firm stated that Arrow began his career at the construction company, interning each summer throughout college. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Chico State University in 2011, Arrow joined the team as an assistant project manager.

Philippa Ward has joined Engel & Voelkers in St. Helena. Ward graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and began her real estate career in the Napa Valley.

She was president of the commercial industrial division at Strategic Real Estate Advisors in Charleston’s tri-county area in South Carolina.

Geoff Belyea has been hired as Napa County fire chief. He replaces Barry Biermann, who recently retired after working in Napa County since 1996.

Belyea has worked for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) for 22 years, with all but a year and half of his career being in Napa County.

State Senator Mike McGuire and Assemblymembers Jim Wood and Cecilia Aguiar Curry have been named 2019 Health Center Champions by the Redwood Community Health Coalition. The coalition is a network comprised of 17 members, 16 community health centers and wellness education site, and a total of 71 sites in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, and Yolo counties with a stated mission to improve access to and the quality of care provided for under-served and uninsured people.

“We are fortunate to have amazing champions for our community health centers and access to health care for all. With lawmakers like Senator McGuire and Assemblymembers Wood and Aguiar Curry, we are able to ensure that our public health safety-net is strong for the over 230,000 patients who rely on it each year. We are excited to thank our lawmakers and show our gratitude for their leadership,” said Teresa Tilman, interim CEO, Redwood Community Health Coalition.