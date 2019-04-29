North Bay business briefs: Peju family winery, Design Within Reach and more

The Peju family has changed the name of its Carneros Liana Estate Winery at 2750 Las Amigas Road, Napa, to Calmére Estate Winery. The change resulted from a trademark infringement filed by Liano Winery. Liana opened in 2016 at the former site of Acacia. The 100-acre site and 42,000-square-foot winery are not new.

—

Design Within Reach, a modern furniture and accessories retailer, has announced the opening of store at Marin Country Mart in Larkspur. The Larkspur studio is the company’s fourth retail location in the Bay Area and has 20 fully styled rooms for indoors and out. The company was founded in 1998 and is located in Stamford, Connecticut.

—

One of the handful of restaurants destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires has reopened.

The original Sweet T’s was located in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa. Sweet T’s owners Dennis and Ann Tussey signed a lease on the 3,700-square-foot restaurant space in Windsor soon after the fires and spent over a year and more than $1 million on an extensive remodeling of a former Denny’s site.

The menu includes several customer favorites, with richly smoked and barbecued meats, creamy mac and cheese, shrimp grits, fried chicken, and key lime pie, plus new items like beef sliders.

­—

The new Railroad Stop Bar & Kitchen in the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in the historic Railroad Square district of Santa Rosa in central Sonoma County is open.

Executive chef Rene Jakushak serves up Sonoma County’s bounty for breakfast and dinner. Ingredients are sourced from local artisans and farmers, and the restaurant collaborates with neighboring family-owned wineries and breweries, including Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Russian River Brewing.

Set on 8 acres accented with manicured gardens, sculptures and art, the recently remodeled and rebranded Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country features 235 guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of refreshed event spaces.

—

The city of San Rafael, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce and county of Marin will host their second annual Marin County Community Job Fair on May 15. The event will take place at the San Rafael Community Center, 618 B St., 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The job fair will feature 70-plus companies with human resources representatives on hand, eager to meet and hire great local talent. Participating companies include Alegre Home Care, Bank of Marin, Drake Terrace, Equator Coffee, GMP Cars, Good Earth Natural Foods, Goodwill, Marin Suites Hotel, Nugget Market, San Rafael City Schools, Sol Food Restaurant, Starbucks and Target.

—

E. & J. Gallo Winery, through its Wine Dialogues platform, launched the Women Behind the Wine initiative to support professional development of women in the food and beverage business. This multifaceted campaign focuses on the advancement and achievements of women in the industry.

The initiative will include $100,000 in scholarships through the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation (www.womenofthevine.com); Celebrate Female Leadership, which will highlight female leaders in the industry including in-store displays, trade events and print and social media; and an community-involvement effort with retail and on-premises partners called “Buy Wine, Fuel Dreams.”

­—

Touro University California’s Graduate School of Education has been assigned the highest accreditation status by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, the Vallejo-based school announced. The Committee on Accreditation, on behalf of the commission, assigned the status of “accreditation” with no stipulations for all six of Touro’s teacher and school administrator credential programs. This accreditation status is in place for a full seven years.