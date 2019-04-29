North Bay business briefs: Peju family winery, Design Within Reach and more

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay business briefs from Peju family winery, Design Within Reach, Sweet T's and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 28, 2019, 5:25PM

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

The Peju family has changed the name of its Carneros Liana Estate Winery at 2750 Las Amigas Road, Napa, to Calmére Estate Winery. The change resulted from a trademark infringement filed by Liano Winery. Liana opened in 2016 at the former site of Acacia. The 100-acre site and 42,000-square-foot winery are not new.

Design Within Reach, a modern furniture and accessories retailer, has announced the opening of store at Marin Country Mart in Larkspur. The Larkspur studio is the company’s fourth retail location in the Bay Area and has 20 fully styled rooms for indoors and out. The company was founded in 1998 and is located in Stamford, Connecticut.

One of the handful of restaurants destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires has reopened.

The original Sweet T’s was located in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa. Sweet T’s owners Dennis and Ann Tussey signed a lease on the 3,700-square-foot restaurant space in Windsor soon after the fires and spent over a year and more than $1 million on an extensive remodeling of a former Denny’s site.

The menu includes several customer favorites, with richly smoked and barbecued meats, creamy mac and cheese, shrimp grits, fried chicken, and key lime pie, plus new items like beef sliders.

­—

The new Railroad Stop Bar & Kitchen in the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in the historic Railroad Square district of Santa Rosa in central Sonoma County is open.

Executive chef Rene Jakushak serves up Sonoma County’s bounty for breakfast and dinner. Ingredients are sourced from local artisans and farmers, and the restaurant collaborates with neighboring family-owned wineries and breweries, including Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Russian River Brewing.

Set on 8 acres accented with manicured gardens, sculptures and art, the recently remodeled and rebranded Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country features 235 guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of refreshed event spaces.

The city of San Rafael, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce and county of Marin will host their second annual Marin County Community Job Fair on May 15. The event will take place at the San Rafael Community Center, 618 B St., 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The job fair will feature 70-plus companies with human resources representatives on hand, eager to meet and hire great local talent. Participating companies include Alegre Home Care, Bank of Marin, Drake Terrace, Equator Coffee, GMP Cars, Good Earth Natural Foods, Goodwill, Marin Suites Hotel, Nugget Market, San Rafael City Schools, Sol Food Restaurant, Starbucks and Target.

E. & J. Gallo Winery, through its Wine Dialogues platform, launched the Women Behind the Wine initiative to support professional development of women in the food and beverage business. This multifaceted campaign focuses on the advancement and achievements of women in the industry.

The initiative will include $100,000 in scholarships through the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation (www.womenofthevine.com); Celebrate Female Leadership, which will highlight female leaders in the industry including in-store displays, trade events and print and social media; and an community-involvement effort with retail and on-premises partners called “Buy Wine, Fuel Dreams.”

­—

Touro University California’s Graduate School of Education has been assigned the highest accreditation status by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, the Vallejo-based school announced. The Committee on Accreditation, on behalf of the commission, assigned the status of “accreditation” with no stipulations for all six of Touro’s teacher and school administrator credential programs. This accreditation status is in place for a full seven years.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
North Bay business briefs: Peju family winery, Design Within Reach and more
Forty Under 40: Sky White, The Republic of Tea
Forty Under 40: Yudith Vargas, Santa Rosa Community Health
Forty Under 40: Hilary St. Jean, Rogoway Law Group
Forty Under 40: Ernest Wuethrich, PM Design Group

In February, six members of the commission accreditation site visit team participated in 70 meetings and interviewed 250 individuals. They independently and privately interviewed school district leaders, principals, district teachers, mentor teachers, alumni, current students in all programs, supervisors, adjunct faculty, program staff, program chairs, community partners, and institutional leadership.

American Red Cross has awarded more than $3 million in donated dollars to fund community-based recovery services.

The 2017 California Wildfires Community Recovery Grants Program was launched to support established nonprofits best able to address the needs of the most vulnerable survivors. Grants were awarded to California Lutheran University; Ceres Community Project; Community Action Plan of Sonoma County; Council on Aging; First 5 / Trauma Resource Institute; Foodbank of Santa Barbara; Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County; Hope Crisis Response Network; HOPE Worldwide; Individuals Now, Social Advocates for Youth; Integrative Healers Action Network; Integrative Medical Clinic Foundation; Latino Service Providers; North Coast Opportunities – Lake County and Mendocino County; On the Move; and UpValley Family Centers of Napa County.

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation is donating $1.1 million in grants to more than 60 local nonprofit organizations.

Grants were made through the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Community Grants program with funding from the 2018 Sonoma County Wine Auction. The event, which has raised more than $30 million since its inception, is the region’s leading annual fundraising event.

The 2018-2019 Community Grants program targets four key areas: education, health and human services, environment, arts and culture, and fire relief. Nonprofits are eligible to apply for grants from $5,000 up to $25,000 for programs or projects under one of these four areas.

The 2019 Sonoma County Wine Auction will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

MacRostie Winery and Vineyards in Sonoma County has partnered with Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, one of the longest-running culinary event series committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

Taste of the Nation events feature a roster of celebrated chefs, mixologists, vintners and sommeliers, serving up signature savory and sweet tastings and beverages while attendees enjoy a fun night for a worthwhile cause. All proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry, the winery stated.

Fundraising events at which the winery will be providing wines include Washington, D.C., April 8: Los Angeles, May 4: Laguna Beach, May 5; Houston, May 22: and Boston, June 4.

Since 1988, Taste of the Nation has raised more than $100 million.

Blue Mountain Communities, a homebuilder whose projects include locations in the North Bay, announced it has been formally recognized as a Premier Builder in the 2018 annual Builder Achievement Awards program.

Every year, home warranty provider 2-10 HBW selects builders who “demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing,” according to Blue Mountain. The awards recognize builders in three different tiers. The 2018 program ran from Nov. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2018.

­—

Workmix in Napa has received the Bohemian North Bay Newspaper’s Reader’s Pick award for Best Co-Working Office in Napa. The site is located at 950 Randolph Street.

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation announced that Christopher Jackson of Jackson Family Wines and Gina Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery have joined to co-chair the 2019 Sonoma County Wine Auction (sonomacountywineauction.com; Auction Hospitality Manager Rachelle Hirsch, rachelle@sonomawine.com), a charitable fundraising event. The event, presented by Visa Signature, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

Tickets cost $2,500 per person and include the weekend package: Thursday’s Best Party Ever, Friday’s vintner dinners and Saturday’s auction.

­—

CuneXus Solutions, a Santa Rosa-based developer of data-driven software for lending and marketing automation, was named Top Emerging Technology Company at LendIt Fintech 2019, a major event for financial services innovation.

CuneXus was recognized by LendIt for its 1-Click lending-automation solution, which is designed to completely eliminate the loan application and provide perpetual approval and instant, integrated loan activation at every banking touchpoint. The company serves many of the nation’s largest credit unions and community banks, with clients representing nearly $200 billion in combined assets. In 2018, CuneXus processed more than $8 million in daily loan requests, totaling over $5 billion in total approved loan requests.

­—

Redwood Credit Union has recently been ranked the fourth healthiest credit union in the United States, out of approximately 5,400 credit unions, according to Glatt Consulting’sCredit Union HealthScore, which measures credit union strength and growth.

Glatt, an independent firm that studies the financial health of credit unions, uses 17 performance metrics to calculate its Credit Union HealthScore, including financial and operational strength and growth, asset quality, asset/liability management, and productivity.

RCU is the only credit union to have been ranked in the top five in each of the last five years.

­—

The California Community College Chancellor’s Office awarded $113,000 grant to Santa Rosa Junior College to support the college’s efforts to provide education to current and formerly incarcerated students. According to the office’s website, the grant supports the Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Students Reentry Program, which aims to enhance workforce skills and rehabilitation.

The SRJC Second Change Program for formerly incarcerated students provides a nonjudgmental, supportive environment to help students turn their lives around. Weekly club meetings connect Second Chance students committed to maintaining sobriety and building new positive relationships in a respectful and caring community. Academic, career, and personal counseling is provided by Rhonda Findling.

The Santa Rosa Junior College has opened a new alumni center, at 1990 Armory Drive, to provide programs and services for the college’s 1.7 million alumni.

Located on the edge of the Santa Rosa campus, the alumni center offers a lounge for private use or small-group discussions as well as two fully-equipped private offices. A small 15-seat conference room is also available, the college stated. The center will also offer year-round seminars, workshops and education programs and the SRJC Mentoring Program will meet regularly in the center.

The SRJC Alumni Center is open Monday-Friday (closed Fridays June–July), 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors to the center need to check in at the SRJC Foundation reception desk located next door.

For more information, contact Sarah Laggos, director of alumni relations at 707-527-4733 or slaggos@santarosa.edu.