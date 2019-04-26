A version of this story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Medtronic, a medical-device maker and one of Sonoma County’s largest employers, notified employees this week of layoffs that could affect as many as 100 employees at its Santa Rosa locations.

The company, whose Santa Rosa operations produce coronary balloons, stents and heart valves, said Friday the job cuts are necessary for the company to remain competitive. The company has about 1,100 employees at its two Santa Rosa campuses on Airport Boulevard and Fountaingrove Parkway.

The device maker said between 85 and 100 salaried and hourly employees from various departments, including research and development, global operations, and marketing, would be affected. Some employees could be spared through “redeployment opportunities,” said Wendy Dougherty, a Medtronic spokeswoman.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is one of the largest medical technology and services companies in the world.

Dougherty said the decision to eliminate positions is always a difficult one, but particularly at a time when the local community still is rebounding from the devastating October 2017 wildfires. The fires forced the evacuation and closure of Medtronic’s Fountaingrove campus for nearly a month.

“Any time roles are eliminated at Medtronic it is difficult for everyone, and we realize that any impact to the local Santa Rosa Medtronic community is difficult given the rebuilding efforts underway in Santa Rosa,” Dougherty said in an email.

Medtronic is handling the job eliminations “with the highest possible degree of compassion and sensitivity toward employees,” she said.

The company said the Santa Rosa campuses will remain the headquarters for two of Medtronic’s largest businesses within its coronary and vascular divisions — the coronary and structural heart and the aortic, peripheral and venous businesses.

The two businesses are part of Medtronic’s cardiac and vascular group, which had an annual revenue last year of $11.4 billion. That’s about 40% of Medtronic reported $30 billion in revenue for 2018.

The coronary and structural heart business generated annual revenue of about $3.5 billion and aortic, peripheral and venous business had annual revenue of about $1.8 billion.

