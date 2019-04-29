David Long has been named president of Santa Rosa-based Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers, succeeding John "Jack" Locey.

Long is a 25-year firm veteran and has been a senior principal since 2002. In addition to his leadership role, David is involved in engineering services to public and private sector clients in the water, wastewater and recycled water arenas; winery and vineyard site development; and winery wastewater treatment systems.

Locey has stepped down as president, the firm announced April 26. He has lead the organization since 2005 and remain a senior principal. The announcement cited accomplishments such as maintaining longstanding client relationships, including small utility districts in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

Also promoted was Brent Beazor, joining the ownership team as associate principal. Beazor has more than 22 years with Brelje & Race. He is project manager for many public works projects with specific focus on rural community water systems, the firm said.

Brelje & Race was started in 1954.