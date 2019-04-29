Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Corporation (Nasdaq: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings. reported a 9.0% jump in first-quarter earnings from a year before.

The bank reported net income of $12.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $10.6 million during the previous quarter and $11.1 million for the beginning of 2018.

In a statement released along with the earnings report, President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said the increase in earnings was due largely in part to a $341,000 increase in net interest income, as well as the absence of expenses during the previous period related to the bank’s CEO succession plan.

Luther Burbank reported $32.1 million in quarterly net interest income, up from $31.8 million in the fourth quarter and up 5.2% from $30.5 million in the opening quarter of last year.

Assets were approximately $7.0 billion at quarter-end. Total loans and deposits were $6.1 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively.