Downtown Petaluma hotel plan resurrected

Long dormant plans for a downtown Petaluma boutique hotel have been revitalized after the developer said he has worked through several problems with the original proposal.

Ross Jones, who is developing the hotel called The Petaluman, said he plans to submit a new application with the city later this year. His new design, on a vacant lot that once housed a Chevron gas station at B Street and Petaluma Boulevard, calls for a five-story 65-room hotel with a bar, restaurant and meeting space.

The new proposal adds one floor and 10 rooms to plans he submitted to the city five years ago. That proposal was stalled, Jones said, due to complications in cleaning up the former gas station site. Jones said he expects the state to sign off on the remediation work within 60 days.

“We’re back on track,” said Jones, a Petaluma architect whose family has owned part of the land since 1963. “It’s an excellent opportunity. There’s nothing like it in the market place.”

Jones also said he recently completed the purchase of a final parcel to make up the hotel site across the street from the downtown Theater District. When completed in early 2021, it will be the second hotel in downtown Petaluma after the Petaluma Hotel.

The original proposal also faced challenges finding the required 66 parking stalls. There is no room to build on-site parking and a proposal to build parking sheds with mechanical lifts on a nearby parcel met neighborhood opposition.

Instead, Jones said he has leased spaces in nearby parking lots, and will offer hotel guests a valet service.

Another unique feature of the original proposal, a rooftop demonstration farm, had to be scaled back, Jones said. Instead, there will be an herb garden and bee hives alongside a rooftop lounge with views of Sonoma Mountain.

“That part (the farm) did not make the final cut,” Jones said.

The one- and two-bedroom suites will sell for an average of $285 per night, Jones said, adding that he is in discussions with several hotel management companies to operate the property. He said he is also in talks with builders for the estimated 12 to 14 month construction phase.

Several local investors are part of the ownership group, but Jones declined to provide their names.

The Petaluman is being resurrected at a time of hotel growth in Petaluma. A Hampton Inn opened in the former Silk Mill building last year, and a Marriott is planned for the Riverfront development along the Petaluma River at Highway 101. The Petaluma Planning Commission this week also heard a proposal for a 140-room Home 2 Suites hotel by Hilton at the Redwood Technology Center at the north end of the city.

Kirk Lok, president of the Petaluma Lodging Association, said having another downtown hotel will help attract tourists to shops and restaurants in the central business district.

Lok last year led an effort to create a Tourism Improvement District, which uses fees assessed on hotel stays to promote tourism in Petaluma. He said the new hotel would help add to the tax base.

“I think it’s a great fit and will enhance downtown Petaluma,” Lok said. “Having another hotel adds more layers, more people who will shop and eat and spend money downtown. It enhances the viability of downtown for merchants. It has a multiplier effect.”