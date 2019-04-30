s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Rebuilding: Sonoma County lodging owners weather challenging post-fire business climate

GLEN MARTIN

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 30, 2019, 9:51AM

Special coverage

This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Eighteen months ago, the Glen Ellen neighborhood that sheltered the Olea Hotel was like much of the Sonoma Valley: a smoldering, blackened landscape marked by gutted structures and scorched, skeletal trees. The Olea survived, but with grievous wounds. Two guest cottages burned, along with the gardens, fencing and a hot tub and fire pit area.

The hotel’s three main buildings remained intact, however, and smoke damage in most of the 13 rooms was minimal.

“A crew of firefighters was based here for a week, so we have them to thank,” said Sia Patel, who owns the property with her husband, Ashish.

But the home next to the Olea had been totally destroyed, as had most of the houses in the surrounding area. In the immediate aftermath of the Nuns fire, any kind of substantive recovery seemed far away, if not permanently elusive.

But today, the Olea is back in business. On a recent weekday morning, the dining area was full with guests enjoying the hotel’s signature haute cuisine breakfast. Sunlight poured in through large windows, presenting vistas of the heavily forested slopes of Sonoma Mountain. Outside, hammers pounded a staccato beat and power saws snarled, signaling progress on two new cottages. The Patels, obviously, had wasted no time in getting back on track.

“We’ve been open since August of last year,” said Patel said. “We have 13 rooms that are available, and the cottages should be ready by July. The only reason we were able to open so soon is that we had a long-standing and very good relationship with our contractor. He made us a priority.”

Moreover, the scars the flames left on the surrounding terrain are rapidly diminishing. Lush grasses and wildflowers carpet the hill behind the hotel, and most of the surrounding oaks have sprouted new verdure. Birdsong fills the air. Memories of that catastrophic October day aren’t necessarily receding, but they have been blunted by a beautiful spring and the demands of daily life.

Which isn’t to say that things have been easy at the Olea since the North Bay fires. “Recovering,” after all, isn’t the same as “recovered.” The months since reopening have been tough, said Patel.

“We’re getting some traction now, but winter was slow — slower than any we can remember,” she said. The February floods that pummeled the Russian River watershed didn’t help. “Visitors don’t necessarily understand that Sonoma is a big county, and the area affected by the flooding was very small. They just hear ‘flood’ and tend to stay away.”

Joe Bartolomei, owner of the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville and the chairman of Sonoma County Tourism’s board of directors, agreed with Patel that the floods had a depressive effect on the upscale hospitality business — particularly in the west county. The Farmhouse Inn had some flooding, said Bartolomei, and visitors were scarce for weeks after the waters subsided.

“We rely on regional visitors more than out-of-state ones, and the wet weather just discouraged people from coming up” Bartolomei said. “We cleaned up quickly, but we’d get calls from people asking how bad things were, and we assured them we were up and running. But we still weren’t getting much business.”

Further, the winter’s abundant precipitation fell as snow rather than rain in the Sierra Nevada, and that served as a magnet to people who might otherwise have hit some of the county’s B&Bs.

Special coverage

This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Most Popular Stories
Fast-growing Santa Rosa contractor attracts buyer amid sizable expansion
North Bay developers up their high-end hotel game
Pot in Petaluma: Marijuana goes mainstream
Forty Under 40: Katy Fishman, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects
BioMarin 1Q loss widens despite jump in treatment revenues

“They went skiing instead,” Bartolomei said.

And while Sonoma County didn’t post any significant wildfires in 2018 it did suffer major fire-related impacts, Bartolomei observed. The suffocating smoke from the Camp fire that enveloped the Bay Area for two weeks in November kept visitors away.

“So it’s been tough,” Bartolomei said, “and the last couple of months have been among the most challenging. One thing we find particularly frustrating is that news of a flood or fire event goes out, but the follow-up on recovery — which can be very rapid — either gets short shrift or is ignored completely. That really hurts us.”

The news hasn’t been uniformly grim for the post-fire hospitality business. Some hotels, specifically the big corporate hotels along the Highway 101 corridor, did very brisk business in the year following the fires by catering to the contractors, tradespeople and government officials who swarmed to the area to guide and participate in the rebuild.

The county’s 2018 hotel occupancy rate was 76.5%, said Sonoma County Tourism president and CEO Claudia Vecchio — a highly respectable figure, though most of the trade went to the big Highway 101 hotels. But the year-to-date 2019 numbers have dipped 16.2% as the work load slackened.

“Really, 2018 was an anomaly,” said Vecchio. “When you compare the year-to-date occupancy figures with the 2017 figures, we’re currently down only 1%. And while revenue per room is down 18.5% from 2018, it’s up 8.7% from 2017’s numbers. That’s good growth considering it’s Q1 and the room supply has increased. We’re definitely in a regrowth mode.”

Bartolomei says the smaller upscale hostelries that are well off Highway 101 had a different story to tell about 2018 than their corporate counterparts. Still, despite the trials of the past 18 months, he says he’s optimistic about the spring and summer. But he also maintains there’s a larger issue that must be addressed: the realities of climate change and what that means for planning, emergency response — and messaging.

“Fire season is really a year-round season now, and that has tremendous implications for our business,” Bartolomei said. “This year is really pivotal. We have to get the news out loud and clear that California is not a dangerous place to visit, that a fire or flood in one area doesn’t affect the entire state. Sonoma County Tourism has spent a lot of time honing that message.”

At the Olea, Patel sipped a cup of coffee and said some of the recent economic signs have been heartening.

“Yes, it’s been a rough year,” she said. “But I’ve talked to winery and restaurant owners around here, and we all agree that the trend is improving, that things are slowly getting back to normal. I’m just looking forward to spring and summer. It’s nice to be getting back to the busy season.”