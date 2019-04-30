Eighteen months ago, the Glen Ellen neighborhood that sheltered the Olea Hotel was like much of the Sonoma Valley: a smoldering, blackened landscape marked by gutted structures and scorched, skeletal trees. The Olea survived, but with grievous wounds. Two guest cottages burned, along with the gardens, fencing and a hot tub and fire pit area.

The hotel’s three main buildings remained intact, however, and smoke damage in most of the 13 rooms was minimal.

“A crew of firefighters was based here for a week, so we have them to thank,” said Sia Patel, who owns the property with her husband, Ashish.

But the home next to the Olea had been totally destroyed, as had most of the houses in the surrounding area. In the immediate aftermath of the Nuns fire, any kind of substantive recovery seemed far away, if not permanently elusive.

But today, the Olea is back in business. On a recent weekday morning, the dining area was full with guests enjoying the hotel’s signature haute cuisine breakfast. Sunlight poured in through large windows, presenting vistas of the heavily forested slopes of Sonoma Mountain. Outside, hammers pounded a staccato beat and power saws snarled, signaling progress on two new cottages. The Patels, obviously, had wasted no time in getting back on track.

“We’ve been open since August of last year,” said Patel said. “We have 13 rooms that are available, and the cottages should be ready by July. The only reason we were able to open so soon is that we had a long-standing and very good relationship with our contractor. He made us a priority.”

Moreover, the scars the flames left on the surrounding terrain are rapidly diminishing. Lush grasses and wildflowers carpet the hill behind the hotel, and most of the surrounding oaks have sprouted new verdure. Birdsong fills the air. Memories of that catastrophic October day aren’t necessarily receding, but they have been blunted by a beautiful spring and the demands of daily life.

Which isn’t to say that things have been easy at the Olea since the North Bay fires. “Recovering,” after all, isn’t the same as “recovered.” The months since reopening have been tough, said Patel.

“We’re getting some traction now, but winter was slow — slower than any we can remember,” she said. The February floods that pummeled the Russian River watershed didn’t help. “Visitors don’t necessarily understand that Sonoma is a big county, and the area affected by the flooding was very small. They just hear ‘flood’ and tend to stay away.”

Joe Bartolomei, owner of the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville and the chairman of Sonoma County Tourism’s board of directors, agreed with Patel that the floods had a depressive effect on the upscale hospitality business — particularly in the west county. The Farmhouse Inn had some flooding, said Bartolomei, and visitors were scarce for weeks after the waters subsided.

“We rely on regional visitors more than out-of-state ones, and the wet weather just discouraged people from coming up” Bartolomei said. “We cleaned up quickly, but we’d get calls from people asking how bad things were, and we assured them we were up and running. But we still weren’t getting much business.”

Further, the winter’s abundant precipitation fell as snow rather than rain in the Sierra Nevada, and that served as a magnet to people who might otherwise have hit some of the county’s B&Bs.