Myers Restaurant Supply, a 68-year-old Santa Rosa-based dealer in foodservice equipment that has expanded its reach well beyond the North Bay in recent years, is now going nationwide through its acquisition by an even older Chicago-area family company.
Myers announced May 1 that it has been purchased by Edward Don & Company, a Woodbridge, Illinois-based company started by the Don family in 1921 and now with foodservice equipment and supplies distribution centers across the country. Myers becomes a division of Edward Don and will continue to be run by President Rob Myers and CEO Charlie Fusari.
“This acquisition will greatly increase our competitive advantage in the marketplace and our customers will still receive the same great level of service they have come to expect from Myers, while adding the capabilities of DON’s national footprint,” said Myers in the announcement. “DON’s National distribution network will enable us to broaden our product offerings and services. This national footprint will strengthen our already strong presence in the national and regional chains, independent restaurants, healthcare, hospitality and country club segments.”
Myers Restaurant Supply’s design-build and contract experience in California and elsewhere in the nation complements Edward Don’s existing supplies business in the state and nationwide, Steve Don, CEO, said in a statement.
His father, Bob Myers, started the company as Bob Myers Distributing in 1951, and it focused on supplying bars and restaurants with food products and related supplies. Sons Rob and Jon Myers assumed ownership in 1989 and later changed the name to reflect a change in focus to foodservice equipment such as commercial ranges, preparation tables and coolers.
Foodservice industry veteran Fusari came in as half-owner in 2011, and he led expansion outside Sonoma County. That led to showrooms and design centers opening in Orange County’s Costa Mesa, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas. In 2013, the company opened an office in New Jersey for a time, focusing on the New York City market.
Fusari was named “top achiever” in the May issue of trade publication FES Magazine.
“My dad, who passed away in 2015, worked really hard to get the business started and would have been really proud of how the company has grown and what we have been able to do,” Rob Myers said in the announcement.
See other recent North Bay mergers and acquisitions: nbbj.news/MnA