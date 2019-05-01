

Myers Restaurant Supply, a 68-year-old Santa Rosa-based dealer in foodservice equipment that has expanded its reach well beyond the North Bay in recent years, is now going nationwide through its acquisition by an even older Chicago-area family company.

Myers announced May 1 that it has been purchased by Edward Don & Company, a Woodbridge, Illinois-based company started by the Don family in 1921 and now with foodservice equipment and supplies distribution centers across the country. Myers becomes a division of Edward Don and will continue to be run by President Rob Myers and CEO Charlie Fusari.