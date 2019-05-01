In Westwind Business Park just east of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa, the second 48,100-square-foot industrial building in the Billa Landing development will be the new home of Occidental Leather, a nearly 4-decade-old producer of hand-made tool belts for the construction professionals.

The lease of 28,925 square feet in part of the 3500 N. Laughlin Road building brings the manufacturer back to Santa Rosa, where it was for the first 11 years before expanding to its current location founder and lead designer Darryl Thurner purchased in the community of Graton just north of Sebastopol. The 30%-50% expansion in space in one building this fall instead of several now will provide Occidental Leather more room for inventory, the current 50 employees and future growth, according to President Peter Rosenquist.

“Our products are hand-made, and we need that experience,” he said.

The heavy-gauge leather belts and pouches are punched and stitched by hand. The product line ranges from rugged rigs designed for carpenters to electricians and communications network technicians, each of which have to carry specialized hand tools and supplies such as nails, screws, ties and labeling tape.

“It is recognized in the industry as one of the premier brands, like Harley Davidson,” Rosenquist said.

Many of the setups cost $250-$350, with lower-priced options available. Keeping the company in Sonoma County was key for Thurner before the acquisition by U.S. Tape in September, according to Rosenquist, also president and CEO of that Pennsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer of professional tape and line measures, chalk lines and folding rulers that are often put into Occidental Leather pouches. Terms of that deal weren’t disclosed.

“We want to grow the business in a managed way, and making that investment (in the new space) was important,” Rosenquist said. U.S. Tape, which produces and distributes brands DuraWheel, DuraMark, Stringliner and Rino from Pennsylvania, brings the capital needed to take Occidental Leather to the next level, and Thurner continues to do the product design he enjoys, according to Rosenquist.

What attracted 143-year-old U.S. Tape to Occidental Leather are domestic production, distribution overlap and the latter’s survival through the Great Recession, which took down a number of competitors as housing construction plummeted, and surge in sales with the building boom that has followed, according to Rosenquist.

“Hopefully, it will continue on a growth trajectory,” he said about the Sonoma County company’s sales. “Maybe we’ll enter new products and market segments. We’re tied to the residential market, but we’re looking at getting into commercial construction.”

Like U.S. Tape, Occidental Leather focuses on sales through stores that cater to professionals, rather than at big-box retailers that attract do-it-yourselfers, Rosenquist said. U.S. Tape now has inroads to Occidental Leather’s larger West Coast network of sales representatives, which place the belts and other products in over 1,000 locations, including 150-plus in Northern California.

U.S. Tape started in 1876 as Justus Roe & Sons. Since 1998 it has been owned by RAF Industries of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Porfolio companies include Ferche Millwork of Tennessee and architectural stone supplier Materials Marketing Corp.

Billa Landing is a 380,200-square-foot industrial development, with two 70,000-square-foot buildings and one with 140,000 square feet planned. Veritiv Corporation’s All American Container of the Pacific Coast division leased all of the first building, at 3600 N. Laughlin Road.