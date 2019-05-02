Mike Johnson, who became CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County in October, joining the nonprofit after working 19 years at Petaluma-based Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), has resigned.

The announcement came in an April 27 newsletter from John F. Kennedy, now interim CEO of the organization, and Tim Leach, chairman of its board of directors:

“This past week, for personal reasons, Mike Johnson resigned from his position as CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County. We thank Mike for laying a strong foundation for our future building. He developed a stellar leadership staff and new systems to help Habitat build more homes than we ever have before. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.

“With 47 new homes in active development, 305 units in our development pipeline, and the upcoming opening of our Prefab Construction Factory and Training Center, we must maintain momentum on these critical initiatives for Sonoma County.“

Johnson took over as CEO of COTS in 2013, after holding several other posts, including chief operating officer and associate executive director.

Sonoma County operations for Habitat were established in 1984. The nonprofit helps residents build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase them with affordable mortgages.