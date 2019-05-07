Alten Construction of Richmond announced it has broken ground on the $13.3 million Bill and Adele Jonas Center on College of Marin's Indian Valley Campus.

The new one-story, 10,800-square-foot center will utilize much of the existing structures and foundations of the campus’ Building 19. The new facility will provide space for a 710-seat banquet hall, as well as a raised platform, restrooms, prep kitchen and support space. The project also includes the addition of a one-story lounge space. The Bill and Adele Jonas Center will be used for college-sponsored events, programs and training.

Alten also will make modifications to the campus’ existing 4,800-square-foot Building 18. Updates to the one-story building include the design of a new commercial kitchen, laundry room, storage, office and meeting room spaces and the replacement of existing windows and exterior finish.

—

Exchange Bank has completed its acquisition of American Trust and Saving Bank’s California Trust and Wealth Management business. The deal was announced Feb. 9.

Exchange Bank stated it plans to keep the American Trust location in San Mateo, to be managed by Senior Trust Officer Cathleen Colgan and Trust Administrative Assistant Jill Solle.