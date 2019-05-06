Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; CI = Colliers International; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; SVNDGR = SVN/Delta Group Realty

A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

17,280sf at 1 Thorndale Drive, San Rafael; office; Marin Health Ventures LLC (Marin Specialty Surgery Center/Surgery Care Associates); Kevin Colombo of CI; Berg Holdings; Trevor Buck of C&W, CBRE; March 15

1,879sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #110B, Novato; office; Edward Jones; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; March 18

SOLANO COUNTY

2,000sf at 1180 Horizon Drive, #E, Fairfield; industrial; James Inks; Allan Montonen of K&C; Piet Van De Velde; Allan Montonen of K&C; April 9

650sf at 537 Georgia St., Vallejo; retail; Valentina Miles; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; Bernard Monetta; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; May 15

650sf at 535 Georgia St., Vallejo; retail; Melissa C. Nord; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; Bernard Monetta; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; May 1

SONOMA COUNTY

9,031sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #100, Santa Rosa; office; Coldwell Banker; Shawn Johnson of K&C; BH Properties; Danny Jones of K&C; March 25

3,695sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office & industrial, renewal; SG Homecare; na; Brigitte Grabish; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 1

3,584sf at 5625 State Farm Dr., #2,4,10, Rohnert Park; industrial; Nelson M.D. Auto Inc.; na; New CA Land Co.; Kevin Doran & Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 29

3,200sf at 2265 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Sonoma Patient Group; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Rita & Peter Chiu; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; December 22, 2016

2,280sf at 1825 Ferdinand Court, #G, Santa Rosa; industrial; The Yerba Mate Co.; na; Colgan Center LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 25