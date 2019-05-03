This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

American Airlines is scheduled to begin its direct route from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as part of a summer service expansion.

Round-trip flights with advanced booking cost $160 before taxes and bag fees. Passengers are allowed one free carry-on bag. Checked luggage runs $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second.

The new route will compete with Alaska Airlines, the airport’s leading commercial carrier, which already has three daily flights from Sonoma County to LAX. Round-trip tickets currently run $177 with advanced reservation. The Seattle-based air carrier has an identical carry-on and checked baggage policy.

American Airlines, which since February 2017 has offered nonstop service from Santa Rosa to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International, will begin its seasonal route to Dallas-Fort Worth International on June 6. Round trips are available for as low as $317 before fees.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.