'Drink well. Do good': Judy Jordan's back with a new wine brand, new mission

For four years, Judy Jordan has been working on her next act.

During that time, many of her friends and fellow colleagues from the North Coast wine world kept asking about the next chapter for Jordan, the 57-year-old Sonoma County resident who sold her beloved J Vineyards and Winery in March 2015 to E. & J. Gallo Winery.

And she kept them waiting and waiting. But there is a good reason that her Geodesy Wine company has taken so long to come to fruition. It’s much more than a boutique winery that offers premium chardonnay and pinot noir that starts around $75 a bottle. It’s also part of a philanthropic endeavor with an ambitious aim to transform the lives of young local women whose families work in agriculture.

“The charity grows up side by side (with the winery),” Jordan said in an interview. “Let’s see if we can put our focus of the mentorship program at the center and build the winery and the team and the expertise around that.”

In a sense, Jordan is now a committed philanthropist along the lines of Bill and Melinda Gates — albeit with a small side business. She has established a nonprofit, Wild Goat Edge, to handle the mentorship effort with its own dedicated program director. The program is starting this summer with a small pilot group of young women who will attend Santa Rosa Junior College, giving them wraparound services to ensure they can complete their associate’s degree; and providing them internships and other mentorship opportunities to learn more about various agriculture fields and future job possibilities.

Wild Goat’s assets were $2.4 million at the end of 2017, according to Internal Revenue Service records.

But Jordan has thought through the long-term viability of her new project. The revenue generated through wines sales from Santa Rosa-based Geodesy will make the philanthropy program self- sustaining for the future and put it on more fertile ground. Her pitch: “Drink well. Do good. It’s that simple.”

Those who know Jordan aren’t surprised by her latest endeavor, which she refers to as a “BHAG” — a big hairy audacious goal.

“I know this has been her dream since we met,” said Jean Arnold Sessions, the former executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, who has known Jordan more than 30 years. “Her dream has always been this camp for young people.”

But it took a long while to get there. Jordan readily acknowledges she is a product of privilege. Her parents, Tom and Sally Jordan, founded Jordan Winery in the Alexander Valley in 1972. She graduated from Stanford University with an undergraduate degree in geology.

She broke away from her father in 1986 when she launched her own wine brand, named J. (Her younger brother John now owns and operates Jordan Winery and he also has his John Jordan Foundation.) The J brand became lauded by wine critics, especially for its sparkling wines.

Meanwhile its Bubble Room became popular for its wine-and-food pairings. Jordan grew her wine empire by buying more local vineyards — 300 acres spread over nine vineyards — and was able to maintain them throughout the 2008 financial crisis. J was producing around 90,000 cases annually when she sold the business.