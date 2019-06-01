North Bay professionals news: Round Pond winery, Redwood Credit Union and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

John Donegon Wilson has been appointed winemaker at Round Pond Estate in Rutherford in Napa Valley. He will be responsible for the oversight of all aspects of winemaking for Round Pond’s portfolio of wine.

Wilson, who most recently was winemaker at Vine Cliff Winery, has worked with Thomas Rivers Brown and held winemaking roles at Thomas George Estates, Littorai Wines in Sonoma and Rivers-Marie and Outpost Wines in Napa. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Elizabeth Duffy has joined Redwood Credit Union as vice president of payments. In her new role, Duffy will focus on strategic initiatives for credit and debit cards and electronic services to enhance member experience and satisfaction.

Prior to joining RCU, Duffy worked for Worldpay in its global e-commerce division, managing five of their largest global merchants in the digital, retail, cryptocurrency, and payment facilitator sectors. Prior to joining Worldpay, she held a similar position for two years with Ingenico, another large global payment provider. Duffy has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Jamie Hidalgo has been promoted to vice president and head of compliance at Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank. She previously was a vice president and Bank Secrecy Act officer.

Prior to joining Poppy Bank in January 2018, Hidalgo was vice president of compliance and BSA officer at Summit State Bank.

Hildalgo, who has more than 17 years of banking experience, obtained the Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Certification in 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Petaluma, class of 2011. and volunteered with Mentor Me Petaluma for five years before joining the United Cerebral Palsy board of directors in 2015. She is currently studying for the certified regulatory compliance manager (CRCM) designation.

Deborah Spencer has been appointed director of sales at Cookie…Take a Bite! Spencer is responsible for growing the wholesale business and expanding the custom-printed cookie tin program.

Spencer previously worked for Vitalant (Blood Centers of the Pacific) and Capital One in sales and treasury. Cookie…Take a Bite! is a family-owned company that hand-crafts gourmet, artisan cookies in Santa Rosa.

Mimi Adams has been named assistant market manager at Napa Farmers Market. Adams began volunteering at the market in April. Previously she worked in the salon industry in San Francisco.

Greg Paul has joined Santa Rosa-based law firm Anderson Zeigler. Paul has practiced litigation in state and federal courts, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in the areas of ERISA benefits, employment law, long-term disability/insurance bad faith and general civil litigation. Paul is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

Rose M. Zoia has joined Santa Rosa-based law firm Anderson Zeigler. Zoia previously ran a solo practice beforehand. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Senneff Bernheim Emery & Kelly.

Zoia has extensive experience in land-use matters, having handled numerous cases throughout the state from administrative hearings through the appellate courts. Zoia is a graduate of Ohio State University and George Washington University National Law Center.

