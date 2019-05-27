Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa recently announced a partnership with American Freedom Distillery of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The two companies will undertake a strategic marketing and distribution alliance. Foley, the nation’s 19th-largest winery that has its own wine-and-spirits wholesaler, will lend its expertise and market leverage to American Freedom, an artisanal spirits producer whose Horse Soldier Bourbon label has become one of the fastest growing bourbon brands in the country over the last 18 months.

Founder Bill Foley has repeatedly talked about the importance of growing his overall portfolio that his company can offer to retailers and restaurants given the consolidation within the alcohol beverage industry.

That has become even greater with E. & J. Gallo acquiring 30 wine brands and six wineries from Constellation Brands Inc. in a deal announced last month.