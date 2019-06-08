Tight labor markets are becoming a fact of life for area businesses, so North Bay Business Journal asked local professionals on the people side of business about their challenges and solutions.

The following are their responses to our questions. The professionals are listed alphabetically.



Charo L. Albarrán

Associate Vice President, Human Resources, Training and Development

Napa Valley College

Charo L. Albarrán joined Napa Valley College in February 2016 as executive director of Human Resources, and was promoted this month to associate vice president of Human Resources and Training and Development. She has 20 years of human resources and management experience in education and has provided HR leadership at the University of California, high school and community college systems. Albarrán holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and communications from Holy Names University, and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on business administration and human resources.

She also holds a human resources certificate from Villanova University.

Albarrán serves as chair of the Solano Napa Employer Advisory Council (SNEAC) and sits on the board of the Yolo-Solano Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA).

Tell us the challenges you have had to meet in order to help employees keep track of their time at work and meet all applicable regulations.

At Napa Valley College our main focus is our students. Whether working in Admission and Records, maintaining the beautiful grounds on our campus or providing instruction in the classroom, our focus is our students. Our college is a small tight knit community, so we hold each other accountable to performing at our best to provide the best instruction or service to our students. Training and development is a key component to a well-functioning organization. We work collaboratively on efforts to train and inform our staff of our board policies and collective bargaining agreements.

What are the three key differences today in how you and your company recruit workers versus five years ago?

The college has many different positions, from accountants to professors, and the labor market for each position varies. Five years ago, the college focused on the local region for recruitment efforts, but that limited our applicant pool and didn’t provide enough diversity in background and education. The college invested in an online application program that allowed for applicants nationwide to apply for our positions.

Our recruitment staff attends job fairs to build our applicant pools and reach a more diverse population, making sure to reach target groups like veterans. We are now looking for that special candidate that is looking to work in education and add value to our community.

What kinds of challenges are presented by the increasing use of temporary of part-time staff?

Temporary part-time staff are so helpful when we are in-between personnel! However, employing temporary part-time staff can often hinder any momentum we might have on a project or workflow. Additionally, the time used to train and retrain temporary staff can affect departmental morale and unity.