The Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM), a Bay Area nonprofit that operates seven year-round certified farmers markets, has partnered with WhatsGood, a Rhode Island-based food-tech company, to create the AIM Farmers Market app.

The free app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices, allows shoppers to learn more about California producers, browse their products, place orders and pay for them ahead of market pickup.

The AIM Farmers Market app is available for all of AIM’s markets: Marin Civic Center (Thursday and Sunday), Oakland-Grand Lake (Saturday), Hayward (Saturday), Newark-New Park Mall (Sunday), San Francisco-Clement St. (Sunday), and San Francisco-Stonestown Galleria (Sunday).

“We know eaters and shoppers have more options for where to purchase food today, and we want to evolve to a changing food landscape with technology” said Andy Naja-Riese, AIM’s CEO. “We’re preserving the livelihood of family farmers and local businesses by helping them to reach a new generation who might not regularly visit the farmers’ market.”

The AIM Farmers Market app currently features 35 California farmers, ranchers, food purveyors and artisans. New producers are going live on the app daily. In a day and age where convenience is key, online ordering will help to connect more households directly with the people who grow and produce their food.

—

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport has launched a new service to help blind and low-vision passengers navigate the terminal. The free service, called Aira Access, allows vision-impaired travelers to connect with a trained agent who uses a live video stream from the user’s smartphone to provide visual guidance in the terminal. Checking a flight status, as well as locating gates, luggage and Transportation Safety Administration checkpoints, are all elements of the service.

Once the app is downloaded to an Apple or Android cellphone, the service automatically becomes available when someone visits Sonoma County Airport. A brief registration and call to an agent are part of sign-up, but no minutes are charged to monthly phone plans when the service is used inside the airport. It is available at more than 30 airports nationwide, plus London’s Heathrow Airport and New Zealand’s Wellington International Airport.