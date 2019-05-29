Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport will host a registration event for the TSA Precheck program weekdays from May 29 to June 14.

The Transportation Security Administration’s expedited passenger screening program enables travelers to avoid the standard security line at more than 200 airports across the country, including Sonoma County airport. Those in the program can hasten the passenger screening process by passing through security checkpoints without removing shoes, toiletries and laptop computers.

The cost for TSA precheck is $85 for five years. Interested travelers can schedule an appointment online now for Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting May 29 through June 14. Applicants are required to bring a government-issued form of identification and proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, and complete a fingerprinting process.

For more information or to book a time, visit: https://universalenroll.dhs.gov.