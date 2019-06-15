North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Kim August to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: Senior Relationship Manager working with local business clients. Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and minor in computer science; MBA; graduate from Pacific Coast Banking School held at the University of Washington.

Tell us about yourself and your company: Summit State Bank is headquartered in Sonoma County, with five branch locations and specializes in providing exceptional service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Marin counties.

In my current role as senior vice president and senior relationship manager at Summit State Bank, I am responsible for working with local business owners and managing a portfolio consisting of small business, real estate, agriculture, winery, and vineyard loans. I have over 30 years of community banking experience in Sonoma County.

I was born and raised in Sonoma County and raised my three children here. Community is important to me. Currently, I am board vice chair for the 4Cs of Sonoma County and board treasurer for Burbank Housing.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I was honored to participate in the 2018 Fall Women in Conversation and introduce one of the speakers, Dr. Tererai Trent. Despite my anxiety of public speaking, I provided a brief introduction.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Being mom to my three children, Sarah, Joe and Megan. Each has grown to become an amazing individual. I like to believe that I achieved being a good role model for them.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Today, as well as over the years, my greatest challenge has been to balance work and life. I find it difficult to say ‘no’, so at times it has caused an imbalance for me.

Words that best describe you: Kind, empathetic, and honest.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Unfortunately, I was my biggest obstacle. Along my career path, I learned that if I applied myself, I could contribute toward the good of the team. Each of us has great attributes that help us to succeed. We just need to believe in ourselves.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Banking will continue to change with technology and will be a more competitive industry. Over ten years ago, making deposits via mobile banking became common. Less than five years ago, we started transferring funds to our friends with our cell phones. I can only imagine what will be next.

Who was your most important mentor? And tell us a little bit about that person?

I know you asked for one mentor; however, I have two mentors that have greatly impacted my life. My dad, who was an extremely quiet man, showed me the value of listening and observing. Dave Brown, as my former manager, taught me all aspects of banking and lending, and as my friend he modeled the way of how a positive attitude can truly make a difference.