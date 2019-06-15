North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Patricia Hiserote to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Family medicine physician Education:

University of California San Francisco Fresno 2001 – 2004, Family & Community Medicine Residency program

Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1995 – 2001, awarded Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1998 – 2001, awarded Master of Science in Health Professions Education

Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1998 – 2001, completed Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Undergraduate Teaching Fellowship

Michigan State University 1991 – 1995, Awarded bachelor of science, exercise science

Tell us about yourself and your company: I am a family medicine physician and am passionate about medical education. I realized early in my medical career that so much of my job as a primary care physician was teaching those around me.

Because of this, I completed a masters in Health Professions Education while in medical school. I joined Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa in 2012 to care for our community and start a family medicine residency. We successfully opened our family medicine residency in July 2018.

A strong primary care presence in a community has been shown to increase the health and wellness of that community. Sonoma County is at a shortfall of primary care physicians and the best way to attract these young physicians is to train them because more than 50% of physicians stay in the same community that they train in.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Opening the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency in July 2018

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Raising two wonderful young ladies and still being married.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Balance. Trying to balance my many demands while taking care of myself is truly a challenge.

Words that best describe you: Vivacious, intelligent, empathetic, caring, creative, hard-working, thoughtful.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I don’t think this is past tense.

I had a massive injury in college and have learned many humbling things during my journey, like learning to walk again. So much of how we view the world is based on our perspective of where we’ve come from. We all have a story. I try to tell my story from a place of gratitude and never limiting what I’m capable of.

As a female physician and administrator, I’ve had to learn that the most direct way to get something accomplished is not always the most effective. Communication is key and honoring the many gifts that we all bring to the table is important.

Keeping the goal, which in my case is patient care, as the main focus, will often bring different groups to the table and this is the first step to resolving conflict.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Our medical system is under considerable flux and, unfortunately, our country cannot sustain the mounting costs of health care.

I enjoy working for Kaiser Permanente because the mission is simple…take the best care of the patient. Additionally, the system is set up to be sustainable while utilizing best practices. As a country, we will need to make some difficult decisions so that a basic amount of prevention and healthcare is available to all.