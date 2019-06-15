s
Meet Kaiser Permanente's Patricia Hiserote, a 2019 North Bay Women in Business winner

June 14, 2019, 6:43PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Patricia "Trish" Hiserote

Program Director, Kaiser Permanente Family Medicine Residency

Kaiser Permanente

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA

707-393-5412

residency-ncal.kaiserpermanente.org/programs/fm/santa-rosa/

Read more profiles of 2019 North Bay Women in Business Awards winners: nbbj.news/wib2019

North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Patricia Hiserote to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Family medicine physician Education:

  • University of California San Francisco Fresno 2001 – 2004, Family & Community Medicine Residency program
  • Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1995 – 2001, awarded Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1998 – 2001, awarded Master of Science in Health Professions Education
  • Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific 1998 – 2001, completed Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Undergraduate Teaching Fellowship
  • Michigan State University 1991 – 1995, Awarded bachelor of science, exercise science

Tell us about yourself and your company: I am a family medicine physician and am passionate about medical education. I realized early in my medical career that so much of my job as a primary care physician was teaching those around me.

Because of this, I completed a masters in Health Professions Education while in medical school. I joined Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa in 2012 to care for our community and start a family medicine residency. We successfully opened our family medicine residency in July 2018.

A strong primary care presence in a community has been shown to increase the health and wellness of that community. Sonoma County is at a shortfall of primary care physicians and the best way to attract these young physicians is to train them because more than 50% of physicians stay in the same community that they train in.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Opening the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency in July 2018

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Raising two wonderful young ladies and still being married.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Balance. Trying to balance my many demands while taking care of myself is truly a challenge.

Words that best describe you: Vivacious, intelligent, empathetic, caring, creative, hard-working, thoughtful.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I don’t think this is past tense.

I had a massive injury in college and have learned many humbling things during my journey, like learning to walk again. So much of how we view the world is based on our perspective of where we’ve come from. We all have a story. I try to tell my story from a place of gratitude and never limiting what I’m capable of.

As a female physician and administrator, I’ve had to learn that the most direct way to get something accomplished is not always the most effective. Communication is key and honoring the many gifts that we all bring to the table is important.

Keeping the goal, which in my case is patient care, as the main focus, will often bring different groups to the table and this is the first step to resolving conflict.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Our medical system is under considerable flux and, unfortunately, our country cannot sustain the mounting costs of health care.

I enjoy working for Kaiser Permanente because the mission is simple…take the best care of the patient. Additionally, the system is set up to be sustainable while utilizing best practices. As a country, we will need to make some difficult decisions so that a basic amount of prevention and healthcare is available to all.

There are many countries who have successful models and I’m hopeful that we will be able to move toward a focus on true “health care” and not continue our broken system of “sick care”.

Who was your most important mentor?

Drs. Lee Lipsenthal and Rachel Remen

Both were leaders in their field and understood the simple principle that if you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of anyone else. Dr. Lee Lipsenthal taught the Finding Balance in Medical Life curriculum that I later assimilated into the medical school curriculum at Touro University- California.

Dr. Rachel Remen developed the Healer’s Art and was one of the first to discuss the impact our profession has on our mind, body and spirit.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

-Find your mentors! It’s so important to have a framework of support.

-There’s no such thing as perfect. Perfect is a myth. It’s your faults that make you truly unique

-Life is like a 12-step program. Every day is a new day.

-Event + Response = Outcome You don’t control the events, but you can control your response. It is your response that determines the outcome.

-Take care of yourself and those you care about. Those are the truly important things, not work.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: My father, Peter Mazzetti, is a brilliant businessman and I benefit from his counsel on a regular basis.

Typical day at the office: I am the master multitasker…on most days I spend half the day seeing patients and the other half may be precepting the residents, developing the curriculum, or meeting regarding the operations of the program. As a physician, I see the full-spectrum of family medicine, from pregnant patients to great-grandparents. It’s one of the things I love about family medicine. I usually have a medical student with me when I’m seeing patients.

Best place to work outside of your office: At home in my garden or in the kitchen.

Current reading: I always have at least three books by my bed. Currently, I’m reading:

Learn more about these 18 notable North Bay professional women for 2019

1. “When” by Daniel Pink

2. “Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness and Humanity” by Ronald Epstein, MD

3. “How Remarkable Women Lead” by Joanna Barsh and Susie Cranston

Social media you most use: Instagram (my daughter taught me)

Stress relievers: Spending time with my family and exercising. I also love gardening and getting dirty.

Favorite hobbies: Making jewelry & chocolate

What would your parents or significant other say if asked to brag about you?

From my parents: “From early childhood as an elite gymnast to her years at Michigan State University, it was evident to us that our daughter possessed “something special.” When she decided to become a doctor, we knew she would dedicate her life to a unique profession where she would be able to help people. It is with this desire that she has followed her profession to where she is today.”

From my husband: “My wife is a natural and effective leader that attracts and supports loyal and effective teams professionally. In her patient care, she imbibes confidence and compassion while striving to provide family medicine health care synchronous with the uniqueness of her patients. As the father of our two girls, I am grateful for the powerful and loving example that she is, and I am confident that the valuable lessons they are learning will serve them well as they find their own way in this ever-changing world.”

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

I am truly honored to have received this award and be included with so many amazing recipients and past recipients. I am fortunate to do a job I love in a community that I love. I have lived all over this country and consider Sonoma County home. To be named one of this year’s Northbay Business Journals Women in Business is a true honor, thank you!