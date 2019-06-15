North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Analisa E. Hunt to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: 26 years as CEO and co-owner of Aspen Precision Technologies, Inc. (1993-2002); and Datum Technologies (2003-current). 11 years at Hewlett Packard (1979-1990) in Boise, Idaho and Santa Rosa

Education: El Camino Jr. College; Boise State University Staff: 20

Tell us about yourself and your company: Datum Technologies is a Hispanic woman-owned small business enterprise established in 2003 in Santa Rosa. The founders of the company have over sixty years’ experience in manufacturing and the precision machining industry. The company is AS9100/ISO 9001, ITAR certified. Datum provides close tolerance precision machining and manufacturing capabilities, large and small CNC turning, Swiss turning and vertical milling and 5 axis machining to leading aerospace, medical, oil and energy, semiconductor, and electronics companies throughout the U.S. and Northern California.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

We have expanded and grown our business as a result of Datum’s customer’s growth, purchased new manufacturing equipment, expanded our facility and hired new employees to support business demands.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Becoming AS9100/ISO 9001/ ITAR Certified to support our customer’s needs and maintaining a high standard of excellence in our day to day business.

What is your biggest challenge today?

While it is a privilege and honor to be Aerospace Certified, it comes with a very real challenge of providing all the supporting documentation and traceability that is required by the Aerospace Industry.

Words that best describe you: I am very grateful for the opportunities that our business provides. Dedicated, passionate, analytical and love people.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The biggest obstacle was being taken seriously in a typically male-dominated industry. Perseverance and dedication to learn the machining industry and what it takes to run an AS9100/ISO9001 certified small business.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The precision machining and manufacturing industry will continue to evolve as machine tool builders develop increasingly more sophisticated capabilities enabling the achievement of closer tolerances, multiple-axis machining, and robotics to meet the ever changing manufacturing environment.

Who was your most important mentor?

My grandmother and mother were my mentors. They both grew up without fathers and achieved personal levels of success in their lives. My grandmother worked hard in Mexico and saved enough money to purchase a home in Hermosa Beach in the 1940’s and raised her five children alone. My mother raised four children alone, worked outside of the home and took night classes, after my father passed away when I was 14 years old. They taught me the value of hard work, perseverance and being grateful for what we have.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

I would advise her to work hard, be kind to everyone, always believe in yourself and never stop achieving or reaching for your dreams.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Lynne Wallace of Vantero Insurance Brokerage.