North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Lisa Lichty to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: I have been at Star Staffing for 18 years. I started as an executive assistant to the founder while I was in college. In combination with my education, he trained me into his role as CEO over my first five years at Star. I have been in that role since.

Education: Bachelor of arts finance from Sonoma State University; MBA – strategic leadership from Dominican University

Staff: I have four people who directly report to me, 60 staff

Tell us about yourself and your company: From a young age, I knew I would go into some segment of finance or business administration.

When I landed the job as the executive assistant at Star, I quickly saw the potential for a long-term career in which I could ultimately run the company.

I was extremely driven, fearless, and maybe a little naïve. But when I was offered the company at the age of 23, I couldn’t resist. It was my childhood dream to run a company.

Since then, I’m extremely proud of my professional growth as well as the growth of our company. We are a certified woman-owned, Fortune 5000 company that employs nearly 5,000 employees annually. Star Staffing offers full-service staffing firm focused on providing flexible staffing solutions to Northern California businesses including temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire placements.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Last year was Star’s 20 year anniversary. While I might not seem like a specific accomplishment, it was the culmination of many accomplishments. It was very rewarding to reflect on all the effort and hard work our entire team has put in to create the company we are today.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Earning other’s trust.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Scheduling and prioritizing my time. There is so much I want to get done professionally and personally. But since I simply can’t do it all, I need to be meticulous in planning my time and staying on track.

Words that best describe you: Resilient – quitting isn’t an option

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

“Mom guilt” makes many women choose less demanding professions or even quit. Early in my career it was the most gut wrenching feeling and often made me want to give up. But through coaching, self reflection, and mentorship from others, I was able to see how my hard work and sacrifices built a solid foundation and morals for my children

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Technology will be a large driver in the way CEOs operate. It has allowed for me to be more efficient with my time through virtual meetings, allows me to have more data readily available, allows us to change and improve our operations as a whole, etc.

Therefore I feel that my role will become even more focused on carrying and communicating our company’s vision and mission, critical thinking and quick problem solving, and staying ahead of industry trends.