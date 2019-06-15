s
Meet Simpson Sheet Metal's Barbie Simpson, a 2019 North Bay Women in Business winner

June 14, 2019, 5:33PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

Barbie Simpson

Owner and president

Simpson Sheet Metal Inc.

2833 Dowd Drive, Suite C, Santa Rosa, CA 95407

707-576-1500

www.simpsonsheetmetal.com

North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Barbie Simpson to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: I have worked at Simpson Sheet Metal, Inc. since I was 16 years old. I started out filing and answering phones and learned every position here over the years. I took over as owner/president a few years ago.

Education: Associate of arts degree in accounting from Heald College Staff: I currently have 70 employees

Tell us about yourself and your company: Simpson Sheet Metal is a family-owned business that was founded in 1981. The business was started by my mom and dad, Bill and Nancy Simpson.

I took over as owner/president a few years ago. I started working here when I was 16. After graduating Heald College I began working full time.

Our business has grown over the last few years as a result of an amazing team of employees in the office and on the job sites. We currently have 70 employees and are in one of our best years since we opened our doors.

We look forward to continued growth and development of our team. It is always our intention as Simpson Sheet Metal to provide excellent customer service to our customers. We love what we do~

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

My biggest accomplishment in the last year was going through the process to become a certified woman-owned business and being granted the certifications by the WBENC and WBE.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

My biggest achievement that brings me great joy is creating a team of employees that work well together and who are like minded with the common goal of working hard and enjoying the process along the way. I believe this has allowed our business to thrive in the last few years.

What is your biggest challenge today?

One of our biggest challenges as a company right now is hiring qualified help during our period of growth.

Words that best describe you: If I had to describe myself I would say that I am a person who loves with her whole heart and who is grounded by the love of her family and friends. I am determined with a splash of strong mindedness and always try to come from integrity in all that I do.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

My biggest obstacle of being a female in a male-dominated industry came when I first took over my business as the president. I needed to step in and make some big changes at first and I felt a little push back. Once my team got used to me and how I do things everything fell into place. Rarely do I make large decisions without getting the perspective from my management team. We count on each other daily to make this business grow in a positive direction.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

My hope is that in the next five years more and more women will get involved and become leaders in the construction industry as a whole.

Who was your most important mentor?

My most important mentor would be my mom, Nancy Simpson. She is an amazing person who has, over the years, been a wonderful example of a strong woman who also created balance between work and family. My mom raised me up in this business and guided me along the way to be a strong and empathetic leader. My mom has always encouraged me to reach for the moon and to know that I could do anything I set my mind to.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Reach for the stars and always come from your heart in all that you do. You can’t go wrong!

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: The most admired person outside of my organization is Terra MacDonald. She is a life coach that I have worked with for years. She has supported my in my personal growth that has molded me into the person I am today.

Typical day at the office: I get to work between 6 and 7 and begin each day by walking the yard to say ‘hi’ to our guys before they roll out to the job sites.

I also check in with each person in my management team as they arrive and see what’s up for the day. Normally the rest of my day consists of working with my team in making decisions about our day to day operations. And in the midst of it all we have fun doing what we do!

Best place to work outside of your office: Outside of my office the best place I get work done is in the sanctuary of my home.

Current reading: “Educated” by Tara Westover

Most want to meet: Might sound crazy~ but this would be my dad one day in heaven. This will be the meeting of a lifetime having never had that last goodbye.

Social media you most use: Facebook~ it’s a fun outlet to share with friends and family

Stress relievers: My stress relief begins in my hot tub which completely relaxes me, followed by meditation. I find this to be the best way to start and end my every day.

Favorite hobbies: Is hands down spending time with my girlfriends and the other is playing golf… which is usually with my girlfriends too!

What would parents or significant others say if asked to brag about you?

I just asked my family, as they all work with me. This is what they said.

My daughter said that I do not sit around and wait for things to happen, but that I get out there and get them done. My son said, that when I set my mind to something that there is nothing on this earth that will keep me from achieving my goal. My mom said, it would be my perseverance and commitment to my employees and my integrity in what I do.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

One last thing that I would like to add is that I feel totally blessed in my life having been raised in this trade by a mom and dad who every day told me that I could do it, and now being able to fulfill my dreams with such an amazing group of people by my side. It doesn’t get any better than this.