North Bay Business Journal asked 2019 Women in Business Awards winner Wendy Young to fill us in on her background, responsibilities and community involvement, and insights into what makes her a notable professional in the region.

Professional background: I was a paralegal for many years both in San Francisco and Santa Rosa before getting into nonprofit professional association management. I was the executive director for the American Institute of Architects, Redwood Empire Chapter for ten years before taking on the Sonoma County Medical Association and Mendocino-Lake County Medical Society.

Education: Sonoma State University graduate; Leadership Santa Rosa Class XXV

Staff: Team of four and multiple boards!

Tell us about yourself and your company: I am the executive director for SCMA/MLCMS representing organized medicine in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

As the greatest advocate for physicians in California. SCMA and MLCMS brings the local voice to the conversation. We provide the physicians with the resources to keep up with the changing realities of the practice of medicine and the business of health care. We strive to keep the physicians in our communities up to date with local and state news, practice resources and community discounts from vetted businesses that meet the needs of both the professional and personal side of the physician.

Our work allows physicians to focus on caring for their patients knowing that we are working on their behalf and only a phone call away

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

In 2018 we created the 501(c)3 arm of the organization to allow us to serve the community through the professional organization. Through the Medical Society of Sonoma County, SCMA has partnered with Transcendence Theater for the summer 2019 season to provide first aid resources on site at every performance.

Our physicians will be volunteering their time outside of the office to make sure that every guest, volunteer and performer at Broadway Under The Stars is taken care of in case of an emergency. We are happy to have made this first step in being a resource for large events here in Sonoma County.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Although SCMA is a 160 year old Sonoma County organization, we are all very proud of the new vibrant organization created in the last two years. It has been a pleasure to work with my team to look at the offerings of the organization and to reimagine what the members would benefit from the most. It is an interesting dilemma to try to be something different to everyone but I think we are doing well.

The last two years has been a series of trial, errors, successes and growth. Membership is at an all-time high at a time when membership in professional organizations across the board is declining. We have a new board of directors, which in itself brings energy to our offerings and member value. It is a pleasure to work with the physician leadership and listen to what they want from the organization, and then make it happen.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Getting the physicians to understand the value of organized medicine and what we do for them. Building trust in a professional organization is a challenge all organizations face. That is no different here.