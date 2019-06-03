Galen Torneby has joined Sonoma- and Novato-based SolarCraft as its chief operating officer.

The company stated Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies.

Torneby is a certified professional project manager and a licensed construction contractor. Prior to joining SolarCraft, Galen most recently held the position of head of solar in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for DNV-GL, an engineering and technical advisory firm for renewable energy.

“I am very excited to welcome Galen as a leader and an employee-partner at SolarCraft,” said SolarCraft CEO Ted Walsh in the announcement. “Galen brings an impressive wealth of knowledge to our team. It is rare to find someone with his level of technical expertise, whose has led global companies and helped build some of the largest renewable energy projects in the world, but also has hand’s on experience building residential PV systems and working within small-to-midsize local solar companies. He is a great addition the SolarCraft team.”

The employee-owned company reported that Galen took international assignments after his home was lost in the 2017 North Bay wildfires.