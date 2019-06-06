Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and American Airlines will officially mark another milestone in their partnership today with the launch of service to and from Dallas-Fort Worth.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to land at 12:50 p.m. and depart at 1:30 p.m., according to the airport.

The airport and American — the world’s largest air carrier — have been in talks to add service to and from Dallas-Fort Worth for several years, according to the airport. The start of such service was announced in December.

American has operated nonstop service between Santa Rosa and Phoenix-Sky Harbor International since February 2017 and added daily seasonal flights to Southern California last month.

“As more and more routes are added, Santa Rosa’s reputation as a highly desirable business and leisure travel destination continues to grow exponentially,” said Peter Rumble, CEO, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

Brad Calkins, executive director of Visit Santa Rosa, noted Dallas-Fort Worth is the fourth-busiest airport in the country.

“That’s a win-win combination to connect Santa Rosa with more visitors from new cities from all over the United States and beyond,” he said.

