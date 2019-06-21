Sunil Pandya will lead the San Francisco and North Bay team for Wells Fargo commercial banking. His team services business and middle-market customers in San Francisco, San Carlos, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Napa.

With Wells Fargo since 2001, Pandya began his career with the Community Banking Group and has worked as regional vice president of the Peninsula regional banking office and with TMT banking in San Francisco and Palo Alto.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of San Francisco.

—

Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO, president and founder of Novato’s Ultragenyx Biopharmaceutical, has received this year’s Henri A. Termeer Biotechnology Visionary Award from Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Ultragenyx stated the award was given for the CEO’s “work to accelerate research and development of novel treatments for rare diseases”:

“Over the last 25 years, Dr. Kakkis has spearheaded the development of many rare disease treatments, including an enzyme replacement therapy for the rare and debilitating disorder, mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), which was approved by the FDA in 2003. Dr. Kakkis has also guided the development and approval of two other treatments for rare disorders affecting infants and children with MPS VI and PKU, and has contributed to the initiation or development multiple other approved products for rare diseases. In 2009, Dr. Kakkis also founded the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases to help drive the scientifically sound changes in policy, regulation, law and drug development strategies to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of patients with rare diseases.”

The Henri A. Termeer Biotechnology Visionary Award was established in 2018 in memory of the late Termeer, for the Genzyme CEO’s contributions to the biotechnology industry.

—

Winnie Butt of Sausalito has joined the Mill Valley wealth management firm of Brouwer & Janachowski Inc. as a financial adviser. The firm stated that she recently relocated to Marin County from Sydney, Australia, where she spent 14 years as a senior financial adviser working with medical and legal professionals, senior executives and small family offices.

She started her career at Mercer Australia then joined Perpetual Limited, one of the largest financial services firms in Australia. She moved to Mercury Private, a boutique wealth management firm.

Butt earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a major in finance from Macquarie University Australia in Sydney and an advanced diploma in financial planning.

The firm stated she expects to earn a certified financial planner designation this year.

—

Laura Yeager has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley in Napa as a sales associate. The office stated she worked previously as a massage therapist.

—

Tamara Stanley is the new director of development for The Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship.

Prior to this position, Stanley worked as the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County and vice president for corporate real estate at Redwood Credit Union.

The nonprofit stated she has more than 20 years of fund development experience at Sonoma County organizations such as the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, Hanna Boys Center and Habitat. Her background includes real estate development, affordable housing, nonprofit management and event production.

­—

Former Santa Rosa Junior College employee and longtime civil rights activist Charles Prickett has won the 2019 National Education Association Carter G. Woodson Award for his contributions to the advancement of human and civil rights. He will receive the award on July 3.