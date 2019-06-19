Deb Rock guarantees she has never eaten a dish without a chile pepper, much like her grandfather, whom she remembers biting into a fresh jalapeño at every meal.

She also believes she may be the only Latina in the United States producing her own line of hot sauce, Sonoma Hot Sauce, which is about to celebrate five years in the North Bay market.

Read more of this story at Business Journal news partner LaPrensaSonoma.com.

Reach La Prensa Sonoma’s Editor Ricardo Ibarra at 707-526-8501 or email ricardo.ibarra@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ricardibarra.