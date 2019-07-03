The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Michelle Brands-Giesea has been hired as the project management manager for Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union. In her new role, the credit union stated, she will lead the project management team in overseeing the credit union’s project portfolio — including new product launches, service enhancements, and other enterprise projects — and ensuring project integration with RCU’s strategies and organizational initiatives.

Prior to joining the institution, Brands-Giesea worked for CamelBak for 12 years as a sourcing manager, overseeing service and product sourcing strategy to support the company’s operations and productivity. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from UCLA and Master of Science degree in supply chain management from the University of San Diego.

Also, Luanne Nightingale has been promoted to the position of executive manager at Redwood Credit Union. The credit union described her new roles as overseeing day-to-day operations of the executive office, including the CEO and other members of the executive team.

She previously worked on the credit union’s human resources team. Before that, she was HR director for the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Bethany University and an HR management certificate from Sonoma State University.

Carolyn Roberts has joined Haute Residence, an invitation-only real estate network, as a partner and will represent the high-end real estate market in the Napa Valley.

A real estate professional since 1978, she is a broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Haute Residence stated it partners with just one agent in every market.

Golden Gate Bridge District appointed board member Patricia Garbarino to the SMART board of directors, filling the last vacancy of the 12-member group that oversees the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency.

Golden Gate Bridge board members voted 12-0 to select Garbarino, of San Rafael, to complete former board member Jim Eddie’s term through January 2021. Eddie stepped down from both boards at the beginning of the year.

Garbarino has been a director of the Golden Gate Bridge District since August 2017. In 2000, she followed in her father’s footsteps to lead Marin’s Resource Recovery Center and also serves on the Marin County Board of Education.

She joins SMART board Vice Chairwoman Barbara Pahre in her appointment from the Golden Gate Bridge District. Her addition makes six Marin County appointees on the transit agency’s board. Sonoma County has five people on the board, while Pahre is Napa County’s lone appointee.