For May, compared with a year before.

Napa County hotel occupancy rebounded in May, scoring its first month this year in which rates increased over the previous year, according to data released by STR on Friday.

Meanwhile to the west, the average occupancy rates for Sonoma County continued to decline, albeit at the slowest rate so far this year. And occupancies in Marin and Solano counties, as well as revenue, climbed.

NAPA COUNTY

A year in which occupancy rates declined took a big swing toward the positive in May, increasing to 79.9%, a 3.7% increase. That was the best for the year so far.

Revenues for May were also up, 7.2% higher than May last year. Napa’s hotel industry for the first five months year saw revenues up 5.3%, or $155.9 million.

SONOMA COUNTY

Average room rates – declining since January — showed a slight improvement in May, according to the data. The average rate of $196.82 per night was up 1.8% from a year before. Rates had declined throughout 2019.

Occupancy in May, however, continued the trend lower than a year before, as Sonoma County occupancy rates have moved all this year. Occupancy surged in early 2018 to house survivors of the October 2017 wildfires. The average occupancy last month was 78.2%, down 5.2% from a year before and down year to date by 9.9%.

MARIN COUNTY

Hotel revenues for May were up by nearly 5% over the previous May and by 6.4% year to date, at $52.6 million.

Year to date average occupancy rates, as well as those for May, were relatively flat, though trending positive.

SOLANO COUNTY

With 4,153 rooms included in the survey, Solano County in May remained in the positive for average occupancy rate and revenue.

The latter figure was $10.9 million for May, up 8.1%, and $42.3 million year to date, up 5.4%, the data showed.