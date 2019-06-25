A poll of American Home Brewer’s Association members named Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Elder the second best beer in the U.S., other other North Bay brews made the list.

Zymurgy magazine conducts the Best Beers in America survey, surveying association members on their favorite commercial beers and and breweries, including ones in Northern California.

Another Russian River Brewing favorite, Blind Pig I.P.A., tied for the 24th spot, while Fort Bragg-based North Coast Brewing’s Old Rasputin secured the 23rd spot.

The poll of over 7,400 brewers nationwide ranked Santa Rosa and Windsor-based Russian River Brewing third, and Petaluma favorite Lagunitas Brewing Company tied for 18th place.

Rounding out Northern California, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico came in fourth place among breweries, while its pale ale slotted in third overall, behind Pliny the Elder. Firestone Walker Brewing of Paso Robles tied for 10th place.

In first place for producer and beer was Michigan-based Bell's Brewery and its Two Hearted Ale.