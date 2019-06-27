Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing plans to open more taprooms internationally, including in Paris, Barcelona, São Paulo and London in the next 12 months.

Lagunitas Chief Executive Officer Maria Stipp made the announcement Thursday in Amsterdam at TapKabinet, the company’s first international taproom. It opened earlier this year, according to Lagunitas Senior Public Relations Manager Max Wertheimer.

The company doubled its international growth over the last 12 months and is “on track to double that growth again over the next year”, Wertheimer said in an email.

Lagunitas, which has been fully owned by Dutch brewing giant Heineken since 2017, also will introduce previously unavailable brews to an international audience, including its low-calorie DayTime IPA, SuperCluster IPA, and no-alcohol Hoppy Refresher.

As of January, the international market was about 10% of annual business for Lagunitas, according to a Press Democrat interview with Stipp. She added that market is expected to comprise the majority of its growth in the next couple of years.

It has not been all growth for Lagunitas recently, however. Stipp announced in October the company was reducing employee headcount by 12% in all departments across the country.

“The craft beer market is rapidly evolving and, in many ways, more challenging,” she wrote. “More breweries, more choices…very much like the late 90’s when the craft beer segment had similar pressure.”

Founded by Tony Magee in Lagunitas in 1993, the company moved to Petaluma a year later. Heineken acquired 50% of the company in 2015 before purchasing the other half in 2017.