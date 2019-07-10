The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Daniel L. Petree has been named interim dean at Sonoma State University’s School of Business and Economics, the university stated in its July 1 quarterly newsletter. SSU declined to provide further details at this time. Petree takes over the interim position from Karen Thompson, who has returned to her former role. Thompson was managing director of SSU’s School of Business and Economics, according to her biography on the university’s website.

Petree most recently served as interim vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Keene State College in New Hampshire. Prior to that, he was the inaugural dean of the School of Business and Economics at the College at Brockport State University in Brockport, New York. He also served as founding dean of the College of Business at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Petree earned his bachelor’s degree in business accounting from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, and an MBA from the same institution. He also holds a Ph.D. in labor and human resources from the University of Kansas.

Ann Stoltz, Ph.D., R.N., CNL, director of the School of Nursing, at Touro University California in Vallejo, has retired after a 44-year career in the nursing field, the university announced.

She began her road to teaching working nurses when she was approached by Provost Emeritus Marilyn Hopkins to help found the university’s School of Nursing. Stoltz had previously helped start nursing programs at Sacramento State University and brought that experience with her to Touro.

Stoltz also helped develop the doctor of nursing practice/family nurse practitioner program, as well as advocated for nurses to be educated to take the clinical nurse leader national exam, with an eye on improving patient health outcomes. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Jose State University, a Master of Science degree from Sacramento State and her Ph.D from the University of California, Davis.

Pamela Richardson Stevens has joined Spaulding McCullough & Tansil as an attorney. The Santa Rosa-based firm stated Stevens will be a part of the firm’s civil litigation department. She spent nearly 15 years handling civil litigation matters, including trying cases in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Prior to joining SMT, Stevens was a partner with the San Francisco law firm WFBM LLP.

Stevens received her undergraduate degree from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and her juris doctorate from the University of San Francisco.

Renee Norris has joined Sonoma County Library as its chief financial officer. Norris has 30 years’ experience in all areas of finance, budgeting, payroll, and auditing, the library’s announcement stated.

She attended Sonoma State University and received her master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

Norris will work at library headquarters in Rohnert Park. She started work on June 10.