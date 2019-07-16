See more business coverage of the bounceback from the wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

On the road to recovery

Members of Sonoma County Vintners gathered at Paradise Ridge Winery for a hard hat tour of the rebuild project on June 12.

The winery buildings burned down during the Tubbs firestorm through the Fountaingrove area of northeast Santa Rosa in October 2017. Construction started a year later to rebuild the events center and tasting room at 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, with completion expected this fall.

Topics of discussion included design vision, implementation and changes made to enhance both fire safety and guest experience. Rene Byck and Sonia Byck-Barwick of Paradise Ridge Winery offered insight on the rebuild process and future plans for the 156-acre property.

The tours were hosted by Wright Contracting, and led by project superintendent Jim Shrier and TLCD Architecture’s Don Tomasi.