Part of the acquisition this year of Rabobank N.A. by Mechanics Bank includes the shift of wine, food, agriculture and renewable energy business into a dozen offices in the North Coast and elsewhere in California.

Rabobank Group subsidiary Rabo AgriFinance by Monday had moved about 170 employees into new offices in Santa Rosa and nine other cities plus converted Rabobank offices in Fresno and Salinas, the company announced. Nine who focus on winery, vineyard, food and agriculture loans shifted from Rabobank N.A.’s downtown Santa Rosa office to the new regional base for Rabo AgriFinance, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.