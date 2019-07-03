Part of the acquisition this year of Rabobank N.A. by Mechanics Bank includes the shift of wine, food, agriculture and renewable energy business into a dozen offices in the North Coast and elsewhere in California.
Rabobank Group subsidiary Rabo AgriFinance by Monday had moved about 170 employees into new offices in Santa Rosa and nine other cities plus converted Rabobank offices in Fresno and Salinas, the company announced. Nine who focus on winery, vineyard, food and agriculture loans shifted from Rabobank N.A.’s downtown Santa Rosa office to the new regional base for Rabo AgriFinance, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.
Leading the local team is Charles Day, who has been area manager of the North Coast Wine & Agriculture group for Rabobank since late 2008. He’s now regional business development manager, and his team operates from Waterfall Towers, 2455 Bennett Valley Road, Suite A112.
Rabo AgriFinance wasn’t included in the Rabobank N.A. acquisition, announced in March. Rabobank N.A. small-business, mortgage and retail operations would become part of Mechanics Bank upon regulatory approval, expected in September.
Leading Rabo AgriFinance’s California operations is Jill Jelacich, based in Fresno, the company announced Tuesday. She came to Rabobank N.A. in 2003 as an agricultural credit analyst and before the transition was director of food and agribusiness.
Interactive Editor Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com, 707-521-4256) covers wine, construction and real estate.