Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies appointed Jeffrey Li as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of the company.

Li will head up its legal, compliance, and customer contracts functions as well serving as secretary to the board of directors, according to the manufacturer of electronic test and measurement equipment and software.

“Most recently, Jeff served as acting general counsel since the position became vacant in February,” stated Ron Nersesian, president and CEO, in the announcement Tuesday. “Over the last few months, Jeff has been instrumental in leading our legal organization and advising Keysight, our leadership team and me on a variety of legal topics.”

Stephen Williams left in February after five years in the general counsel and secretary roles, and he was assistant general counsel and assistant secretary at Agilent Technologies since 2009, according to the annual report. Keysight spun off from Agilent in 2014.

Li’s previous roles at Keysight include vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary.

According to the announcement, Li holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and philosophy from Amherst College, a law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law, and a Master of Laws degree in tax from Golden Gate University.