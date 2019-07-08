Cloverdale-based Bear Republic Brewing Co. has promoted Peter Kruger to chief operating officer and Roger Herpst to brewmaster.

Kruger had been master brewer for decades. He replaces Richard G. “Ricardo” Norgrove, who assumed the position of chief executive officer from his father and company co-founder, Richard R. Norgrove, according to the announcement. Ricardo Norgrove was promoted in October.

Herpst previously was quality assurance manager at Bear Republic, where he has worked for more than a decade. In his new role, Herpst will oversee all aspects related to the production of Bear Republic beer: brewing, packaging and quality assurance, the company said.

“Without a doubt Peter has played an instrumental role in the growth of our company as well as the Sonoma County craft beer industry,” said newly appointed CEO Ricardo Norgrove in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have a true pioneer of the craft beer industry as our new COO. We’re also thankful Roger Herpst has accepted the role of brewmaster. We look forward in his continued leadership in helping to make our beer as fresh and full flavored as possible.”

Founded by the Norgrove family in 1995, Bear Republic is known for a lineup of beers that include Racer 5 India Pale Ale. The company runs two brewpubs, one on Rohnert Park and the other in Healdsburg, in addition to its Cloverdale brewery.