North Bay professionals news: Oliver's Markets, Exchange Bank and more

Laurie Tuxhorn, store director for Oliver’s Market in Windsor, has been named among the 2019 Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer.

Tuxhorn is one of only 65 store managers or directors nationwide being recognized this year. Competing against larger suppliers and chain stores, she is one of only 19 winners from independent grocers being recognized this year.

Santa Rosa-based Oliver’s Markets stated she will attend the awards event and management workshop Nov. 6-7 in Orlando, Florida. Along with store managers, other award categories include senior level executives and rising stars.

Tuxhorn joined Oliver’s Market in 1997 as a checker. She progressed from there to work in all four stores, serving as POS manager, front end lead, grocery lead. She was named first assistant store director for Windsor when the store opened in 2016 and promoted to store director in 2017.

“Laurie’s ambition, dedication, and leadership have been key strengths throughout her career at Oliver’s Market,” said Scott Gross, Oliver’s Markets general manager. “Her success with our Windsor store exemplifies her hard work and commitment to excellence.”

—

Kevin Smart, vice president and residential mortgage manager at Exchange Bank, has been promoted to senior vice president. The Santa Rosa-based bank stated he will be responsible for expanding mortgage production and growth of its Residential Lending Department.

He joined the bank in 2017 and its announcement credits him with developing its wildfire rebuild construction loan program after the North Bay wildfires in 2017 and in creating public awareness for the program throughout Sonoma County.

He has a 26-year mortgage industry background. He came to Exchange Bank from Wells Fargo, and previously owned a mortgage brokerage. Smart graduated from California State University, Sacramento, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in real estate finance and land-use affairs.

—

Allison Spitzer has been hired as vice president of retail lending for Redwood Credit Union. Previously, Spitzer worked for nearly 18 years at Bank of Marin in its lending and credit administration department.

Spitzer has a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University in business administration with an emphasis in accounting, and she’s a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.

—

Will Dixon has been promoted to senior associate at Pisenti & Brinker LLP. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon, where he majored in accounting. Dixon works client work includes corporations, partnerships, high-net-worth individuals and the financial services industry.

Will lives in Petaluma and works in the Petaluma offices.

—

Jim Carriere, senior vice president of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of San Rafael, recently exceeded $400,000 in funds raised for international disaster relief charity, ShelterBox USA, earning him recognition as the organization’s top all-time fundraiser. ShelterBox delivers emergency shelter and life-saving supplies to people affected by natural disasters or conflict around the world.

Carriere served on ShelterBox USA’s board from 2010-2018, including service as board chairman in 2017 and 2018. For the last four years, the nonprofit stated, Carriere has hosted a successful fundraising event for ShelterBox called Jimbalaya, in which he treats guests to cuisine from his hometown of New Orleans. In total, the event has raised more than $100,000.

—

Sonoma Valley Historic League Executive Director Chuck Bingaman announced he is retiring Sept. 30 after more than two years in that role and four years as treasurer, secretary, board member and editor of group email communications.