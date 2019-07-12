Two North Bay nonprofits have announced plans to merge business operations.

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County (VCSC) and Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL), plan to combine the two agencies over the next few months.

“The goal is to become a combined, regional organization that leverages the resources of both entities to enhance and expand mission delivery and meet the needs of nonprofits and communities, while remaining committed to continuing to serve locally,” stated Linda Jacobs, CEO of CVNL.

The announcement stated that Jacobs will lead the combined operations.

Established in 1964, the San Rafael-based Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership offers training, executive search, volunteer opportunities and programs for nonprofits, individuals, families, groups, and businesses. The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, started in 1972, supports nonprofit organizations throughout Sonoma County and matches people with organizations in need of volunteers.

“Our missions are similar,” said David Hartman, interim executive director at VCSC, based in Santa Rosa. “We both are volunteer centers and have been committed to connecting volunteers with nonprofits for decades. In addition, we both have worked in different ways over the years to provide capacity building programs and services to thousands of nonprofits, as well as direct community service programs.”

CVNL assumed responsibility of the Volunteer Center of Napa County in 2014 and has been operating the Solano County Volunteer Portal since 2017. According to the announcement, Sonoma has 2,332 registered nonprofits generating about $1.9 billion in revenue and with more than 50,000 volunteers. Marin has 1,543 nonprofits with $950 million in revenues and about 115,000 volunteers.

Said Wendy Whitson, VCSC board president and co-managing partner at Anderson Zeigler, “This agreement represents the best of all worlds for our community. Sonoma County will continue to benefit from all our vitally important programs (Volunteer Wheels, Court Referral, Secret Santa, Human Race) and will be able to offer our community members access to CVNL’s sophisticated volunteer matching, nonprofit support, and executive placement services.”