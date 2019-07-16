Sonoma Clear Power — an electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties — has hired its first chief operations officer.

Michael Koszalka will fill the new post for the organization, it announced. Koszalka’s role will be supervising senior leadership and staff, and managing relationships with contractors, banks and energy suppliers.

Koszalka’s 40-year career is said to include a combined 26 years at two electric utilities on the West Coast and over 13 years within consulting firms that serve the energy utility industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA in marketing management from Golden Gate University.