The parent company of Novato-based Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday reported a 3.8% rise in earnings from the second quarter of 2018.

The company’s earnings clocked in at $8.2 million in the second quarter, compared with $7.5 million in the first quarter and $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The bank’s overall loans decreased 0.5% from the first quarter, something President and CEO Russell Colombo attributed to the payoff of a large construction loan, among other factors.

“It’s always hard to predict loan totals,” Colombo told the Business Journal. “We have a very robust pipeline of potential loans in the system.”

He was optimistic about loan grown in the second half of the year. The bank reported loans of $1.76 billion as of June 30, compared with $1.77 billion as of March 31.

Loans decreased by $7.6 million in the second quarter, something Colombo acknowledged, again highlighting a strong pipeline of future loan for second half.

The bank also noted in a release it would close its Petaluma downtown branch on Aug. 9, bringing the total Bank of Marin locations in the city to two.

“There is no less commitment to that market,” Colombo said of the planned closure.

All the employees there would be reassigned, and no other branch closures are planned, he said.

“We don’t really need that many locations to serve that customer base, because of technology changing the way people bank,” he said, highlighting a new digital banking platform rolled out in June.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tani Girton said the new functionality would save the bank money and speed future updates.

Colombo said the new technology includes instant person-to-person payments as well a feature allowing customers to link accounts from other financial institutions.

The bank’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 21 cents per share last week, payable on Aug. 9, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 2.

The bank’s former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer James S. Kimball resigned in June. Colombo said there were no plans to hire a new operations chief and Kimball’s responsibilities had been reallocated throughout the bank’s senior team.