Accolade Wines North America's Shannon Pakes wins 2019 North Bay CFO award

Shannon Pakes, finance director of Accolade Wines North America Inc. in Healdsburg, is one of North Bay Business Journal's CFO Recognition Awards winners for 2019.

Number of company employees: 1,500

Professional background: Currently finance director for Accolade Wines, formerly VP Finance at the Family Coppola, and Controller at Panamax/Core Brands.

Obtained CPA license working in assurance department of west coast regional firm Moss Adams, LLP

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business/accounting from Sonoma State University

How has the current economic environment changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

What a delight it is to be operating in a climate where funding is highly available and relatively cheap. This allows us to focus on developing other areas of the business.

What are the two key challenges your industry faces?

The wine industry faces continued distributor consolidation and cost increases driven by labor shortage.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

Geyser Peak Winery was awarded Alexander Valley Winery of the Year.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Challenge yourself to operate outside your comfort zone. Celebrate and champion change.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

Route-to-market shift toward digital and alternative avenues. We are also heading into a softening of the bulk wine market.

What is a decision you wish you hadn’t made? What did you learn from it?

I have hired staff that turned out to be a poor fit, and enhanced the recruiting process to prevent a repeat.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Planning, negotiating, and executing a business recapitalization.

What is your greatest business success?

Acquiring a company at just the right time.

What was your toughest business decision?

Passing up career opportunities to stay close to my family.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

What I really get up to at work. Most have no clue what Finance entails.