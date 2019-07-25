Passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport grew by 9.4% in June, compared with the same month last year, and so far this year is up by 3.3% over the same pace last year.

The Santa Rosa facility reported Wednesday that the 45,822 passengers were logged in June and, for the year the airport’s count was 206,563.

Four airlines operate out of the county-run airport. Of those, only American Airlines and regional airline Sun Country posted higher passenger numbers this June over the previous June.

American began serving Santa Rosa in February 2017, starting with nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International. This year, the world’s largest airline has added two more destinations from Wine Country. Daily seasonal flights to Southern California began May 3, and service to Dallas-Fort Worth launched June 6.

For June, the 10,637 who flew American through Santa Rosa represented a 174.2% increase in traffic over June 2018. Year to date, American traffic is 41% above the same point last year, with 31,342 passengers served.

The carrier's “load factor” — a figure for how full its planes were to and from Santa Rosa — was 83% in June.

Sun Country flies seasonally to Minneapolis and on Sept. 5 will launch seasonal flights to Las Vegas. That carrier served 1,884 Santa Rosa passengers in June, up by 722%. The load factor dropped to 73% last month from 91% in June 2018.

United Airlines launched a Santa Rosa–Denver route on March 8 and continues to make daily flights to San Francisco. It saw the number of passengers in June decline by 22% from a year before, to 4,455. To date, the airline’s Santa Rosa traffic is down by 26%.

United's Santa Rosa load factor in June was 76%, up from 64% last June. Load factor through June was was 76%, up 29%.

The largest carrier serving Santa Rosa, Alaska Airlines, saw June passenger counts dip by nearly 10% year over year to 28,846. And at 150,522 passengers, the year-to-date counts are just about even with the same pace the year before.

The load factor for June on Alaska planes visiting Wine Country were 85%, up from the previous June.