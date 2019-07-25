The parent company of Santa-Rosa based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) reported a 1.6% rise in second-quarter earnings from a year before but noted a decline in its balance sheet is from 2017 wildfire victims' continued withdrawal of insurance payments they had placed with the bank.

The bank said its net income clocked in at $9.01 million during the second quarter, which ended June 30, compared with $8.87 million during the second quarter of 2018. In a statement, the bank said the increase was driven by 3.5% growth in net interest income, to $24.01 million from $23.20 million in the second quarter of 2018.

President and CEO Gary Hartwick said the bank's "core business remains strong."

"Our excellent credit quality, low-cost deposit base and our increased net interest margin are key indicators of the Bank’s stability," he said in the announcement. "Our commitment to the community continues to be evidenced by the Bank’s loan growth, supporting our clients and the local economy."

During the first six months, net earnings were $18.08 million, compared with $19.97 million a year earlier, a decrease of approximately $1.9 million, or 9.5%.

But there was an uptick in expenses of roughly $500,000 during the same period “relating to the implementation of a new online and mobile banking platform that will be available to Bank clients in the third quarter of 2019.”

Deposits declined to $2.27 million from $2.37 billion, a dip the bank attributed to withdrawals from clients impacted by the wildfires of 2017.

“As the rebuild efforts have continued to accelerate, those clients have had the opportunity to utilize cash reserves from their insurance proceeds held at the Bank to rebuild or relocate their primary residence,” the bank stated.

The loan portfolio netted $1.51 billion at the midyear point, up 2.7% from $1.47 billion a year earlier.