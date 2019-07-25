Summertime and, no surprise, hotel rooms are beginning to fill up.

Smith Travel Data reported Thursday that the average June occupancy rates for a four-county area in the North Bay exceeded 80%, with revenues climbing accordingly.

Hotel room occupancy rates in Napa County exceeded 80% last month, a spot that county hotels came percentage points away from reaching in May.

Both May and the latest June figures are up from the previous year and were the first two months with figures in growth territory this year. Revenues were up last month 6.3% from a year before, to $43.5 million, and reached $199.1 million for the first six months, which according to the travel data company, is 5.6% ahead of last year’s pace.

Sonoma County hotels in June had their highest occupancy rate average this year, 82.2%. Compared with 2018, occupancy rate averages have stayed in negative territory throughout the year, with June seeing a 3.6% dip. The good news is that decline was the smallest of the year.

Like occupancy rate averages, the revenue picture for Sonoma County hotels declined, but in June it was just slightly in that negative territory. Revenues this year through June were $147.7 million, down 5.5%.

Occupancy rates in Marin County have weakened after January and February figures were on the plus side by more than 4%.

Since January, average occupancy rates declined compared to the year before, except for May which had a 1.9% increase. June’s rate was 83.7%, a decline of 0.3%, the data firm reported. Marin County hotel revenues for June were $13.7 million, a 1.8% rise. For the half-year, revenues were running 5.4% ahead, at $66.3 million.

For Solano County, average daily room rates had a strong annual booster, up 7.8%, the largest increase this year.

Average Solano occupancy rates also topped 80% for the first time this year. That translated into an 11.7% jump in revenue for June, the strongest showing of the year as well. For the year so far, hotel revenues were $54.2 million, a 6.7% increase.