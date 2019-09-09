Kaiser Permanente's Diane Hernandez wins 2019 North Bay CFO awards

Diane Hernandez, Marin-Sonoma area finance officer of Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente, is one of North Bay Business Journal's CFO Recognition Awards winners for 2019.

Notable quote: "Health care will be provided in a wider variety of venues rather than just the hospital and medical offices. Care and service will be provided via apps on your phone, video visits, in your home and places where you work."

What are the two key challenges your industry faces?

Competition from new players and partnerships entering the integrated health care insurance and provider markets.

Affordable housing and current rental market in Sonoma and Marin Counties. This is causing our employees to have long commutes or to transfer to jobs in other Kaiser Permanente Service Areas with more affordable housing.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Working on a project team that helped us move from documenting and charting in paper charts to our electronic medical record otherwise known as KP HealthConnect.

Community involvement: I enjoy volunteering and participating in most everything Sonoma County.

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Gary Hartwick, president and CEO of Exchange Bank, for his dedication to various nonprofits and organizations in our community and continuing to provide the Doyle scholarships for junior college students.

Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Favorite activities outside work: Hiking, travel, skiing and enjoying time with my husband, Mike Hernandez.