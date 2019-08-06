North Bay professionals news: Exchange Bank, Redwood Credit Union and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Chad Barbieri has been hired by Exchange Bank as vice president and SBA business development officer, responsible for the development and implementation of growth strategies for the Santa Rosa-based bank.

Before joining Exchange Bank, Barbieri worked for Wells Fargo as a vice president and business development officer, Exchange Bank stated. Before that, he worked for Small Business Capital, Bay Funding and US Airways, serving in various development and management roles.

Barbieri is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance and real estate land use with a minor in economics. He holds a certificate from Cambridge University to teach English as a Second Language.

—

Julie Parsons has been promoted to training and development manager for Redwood Credit Union. The credit union described her new role as evaluating and improving individual and organizational performance, developing and delivering training solutions, and ensuring training is aligned with the strategic goals of the credit union.

Parsons joined the credit union in 2018 as assistant training manager. Before that, she worked in the mortgage and technology industries for 18 years as training director for a national company and at Intuit as a learning solutions manager.

Parsons has a Bachelor of Arts and teaching credential from Sonoma State University.

—

Eddie Van Slambrouck has been promoted from project architect to project manager for Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in Santa Rosa.

Joining QKA in 2015, Van Slambrouck is involved in several large-scale education projects, including the new Lila Bringhurst Elementary School for the Fremont Unified School District and a new certified LEED-Silver classroom building, gymnasium and engineering lab for Los Altos High School in the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, the firm’s announcement stated.

Van Slambrouck’s previous experience includes leading the planning and installation efforts for pro bono solar PV systems on orphanages in Baja, Mexico and the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. He is a LEED accredited professional through the U.S. Green Building Council and earned his Master of Architecture from the California College of the Arts and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan.

—

Dan Glover has joined the sales and leasing team of HL Commercial Real Estate in San Rafael. The firm said he will specialize in retail and industrial leasing throughout Marin and Sonoma counties.

—

Kristin Hamlin has joined Gamble Family Vineyards as South-Central sales manager. Hamlin is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and will oversee the sales and distribution for Gamble Family Vineyards throughout Texas and the surrounding states.

Prior to joining the Gamble team full-time, Hamlin was an independent business owner and sales consultant for the winery beginning in January. Preceding this, she served as regional manager for Hahn Family Wines for almost three years. She has previously held sales positions at Rodney Strong Wine Estates, Hope Family Wines, Crawford Malone Fine Wine & Spirits and Vincor USA.

She holds a degree in marketing from Collin College in Plano, Texas.

—

Renee Hamilton has been hired as executive director of Clearwater at Sonoma Hills, a new assisted living and memory care community slated to open in Rohnert Park at the end of the year.

Prior to joining Clearwater Living, Hamilton held leadership roles in memory care, assisted living and independent living communities throughout California, the firm stated.